RadioShack to open Kingston outlet

Electronics store RadioShack has expressed confidence in winning over Kingston-based shoppers as the company prepares to open its third store on Mall Plaza, Constant Spring Road, later this month.

The new branch, slated to be opened May 19, follows on the opening of RadioShack Montego Bay, St James branch and roughly a year after opening its first store in Mandeville, Manchester.

RadioShack could, however, find itself putting in more work to win over Kingston customers who already shop at a wide range of well-established competitors such as Watts New and others. Nonetheless, the increased competition should bring more benefits to customers.

“We are very prepared and confident that we will do well. The truth is that we have a very good brand and also we have a wide range of electronics,” Senior Brand Manager of Unicomer Jamaica Ltd Jacqueline Edwards-Locke told the Jamaica Observer.

“Additionally, we are catering for everybody's lifestyle; our intention is to be top of mind and we are the go-to store when people need anything,” she continued.

RadioShack is operated by Unicomer Jamaica following an acquisition by Unicomer's parent company, Regal Forest Holdings, in April 2015, which saw Unicomer taking over the brand and franchising rights, intellectual property, and existing contracts for RadioShack stores in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

RadioShack Jamaica listed products include bluetooth speakers and transmitters, notebook, computers, tablets, power banks, headphones, android boxes and fitness trackers. As part of its offering to increase market share, the Unicomer Group offers financing plans to its customers.

To date, the company employs six people across the St James and Manchester branches. It's not yet clear how many additional jobs the new store will bring.

The Unicomer Group recently opened six similar RadioShack stores in Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana, noting that it's part of a deliberate strategy to take advantage of an opening in the regional technology and appliances market.