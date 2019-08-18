Red Stripe toasts Richard Byles

Goodbye, but not farewell were the parting words from Red Stripe and other close associates of Richard Byles, as Red Stripe toasted their former director and chairman on Thursday evening (August 15) at the AC Hotel in Kingston. Byles served as chairman of the company for the last 13 years.

Byles was lauded as the consummate professional and acute businessman.

Peter Melhado, the incoming chairman at Red Stripe, hailed his predecessor as a good friend possessing inspiring leadership qualities.

“Richard's time at Red Stripe has seen its shares of ups and downs. I recall several annual general meetings during the tougher times when he staked his professional reputation on the company's revival, despite significant clamour from shareholders.

“Richard always respected the strength of our brands and the integrity of our business dealings to prevail — and history proved him right,” Melhado shared with the gathering.

Melhado further noted that he had benefited a lot from Byles' knowledge, and pledged to continue the legacy he has left.

“Our loss is Jamaica's gain and the Bank of Jamaica,” he declared.

Ricardo Nuncio, outgoing managing director at Red Stripe, in adding his sentiments also commended Byles for the good work done during his tenure at the company.

Nuncio asserted that “Richard always looks after the brand, no matter where”. He described Byles as an extremely disciplined and committed businessman who loves his country, and as such will contribute significantly in his new role.

Tomorrow (August 19) Byles is expected to take up the job as governor of BOJ, the country's central bank.

Byles, the man of the moment, in commenting on the outpouring of love and respect given to him, stated that his departure from Red Stripe was a heartbreaking moment for him.

He, however, admitted that his decision to take on the role of governing the country's central bank was out of his love of working for the country.

“I've had success in working for businesses, but working for the country is special. Everybody wants to see Jamaica make progress and I do too, and I want to have a meaningful impact,” he said.

He also paid homage to O K Melhado and the late Pat Rousseau as people who have helped to pave the way for him. He noted that O K Melhado and Rousseau were instrumental in bringing him on the board at Red Stripe. He also credited Peter Melhado as a good person and pointed out that with him as the new chairman, the company is sure to be in good hands.