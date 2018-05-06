Reduced mortgages at today's VM Mortgage Expo

The Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) will today host day two of the VM Mortgage Expo, where registered attendees will be able to access a special-offer reduced mortgage rate of 7.99 per cent.

The event will allow attendees to benefit from a 50 per cent discount on valuations and processing fees, if their mortgage application is received and approved by September 2018.

In a press release, VMBS said attendees can also expect to benefit from expert advice from Victoria Mutual Property Services, and convenient on-the-spot help with mortgage pre-qualification and applications.

As interest rates decline, financial institutions have been looking for ways to respond to changes in the market. Aside from VMBS, at least one other financial institution has recognised May as its mortgage month.

The VM Mortgage Expo began yesterday May 5, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm; and will open today May 6, between 11 am and 6 pm at VMBS, 73-75 Half-Way-Tree Road, St Andrew.

VMBS has advised that attendees only need to take their last three pay advice slips and an ID for pre-qualification.

Savings and investment account opening, and interactive activities and surprises will also be part of the highly anticipated event. The expo will also feature products and services from home and garden suppliers.