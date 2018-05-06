Reduced mortgages at today's VM Mortgage Expo
The Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) will today host day two of the VM Mortgage Expo, where registered attendees will be able to access a special-offer reduced mortgage rate of 7.99 per cent.
The event will allow attendees to benefit from a 50 per cent discount on valuations and processing fees, if their mortgage application is received and approved by September 2018.
In a press release, VMBS said attendees can also expect to benefit from expert advice from Victoria Mutual Property Services, and convenient on-the-spot help with mortgage pre-qualification and applications.
As interest rates decline, financial institutions have been looking for ways to respond to changes in the market. Aside from VMBS, at least one other financial institution has recognised May as its mortgage month.
The VM Mortgage Expo began yesterday May 5, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm; and will open today May 6, between 11 am and 6 pm at VMBS, 73-75 Half-Way-Tree Road, St Andrew.
VMBS has advised that attendees only need to take their last three pay advice slips and an ID for pre-qualification.
Savings and investment account opening, and interactive activities and surprises will also be part of the highly anticipated event. The expo will also feature products and services from home and garden suppliers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy