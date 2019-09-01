with Claudienne Edwards

Dear Claudienne:

I have a problem with Singer Jamaica Ltd.

I made a cash purchase of a Whirlpool refrigerator on May 30, 2020 at the Singer store in Montego Bay. On June 23, 2020, I noticed that the items in the freezer were melting, and by the next day, June 24, they were no longer frozen and the refrigerator was not cooling at all. The refrigerator had stopped working and had no power. I reported the matter to Singer on Thursday June 25, 2020 and was advised that a technician would be sent to check the appliance.

The following day Friday, June 26, the technician came and fixed the problem.

However, within a short period of the technician repairing the problem, I noticed that the refrigerator was generating excess moisture along with water droplets and that the freezer had an excessive build-up of ice. I again reported the problem to Singer via telephone and in person.

My last call to them was on September 25, 2020 and there has been no communication forthcoming from Singer. Singer sent a technician to fix the problem on July 1, 2020, but after making his checks he told me that he could not say what the problem was and the refrigerator has continued to malfunction and food that I put in it spoils within three days.

Despite the numerous calls I have made to the manager of the branch store and to the customer service manager in Kingston about the malfunctioning refrigerator, they have not responded.

When I called them on September 25, 2020, they offered to send a third technician to check on the problem.

This experience is rather distasteful and is nothing short of a travesty. I do not need another visit from their technician.

Singer Jamaica Ltd is rejecting its responsibility to honour its obligations to its customers as set out in its policies.

I would very much appreciate your assistance on this rather burdensome matter.

S H

Dear SH

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Singer Jamaica Limited about your concerns.

We note that the company contacted you and made an agreement to refund the money you paid for the refrigerator.

You sent Tell Claudienne the following WhatsApp message on November 2:

“As an update to our conversation last Friday, Singer has approved my request for a full refund of my money.

The refrigerator was returned. I was contacted by the branch manager of the Singer Fairview location and advised that I will be issued with a full refund.”

We wish you all the best.”

NIS FUNERAL GRANT

Dear Claudienne:

I am seeking your help in respect of the funeral grant and pension I am to get from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) for my late husband.

My husband passed away on September 1, 2019.

I live overseas but when I came home to make the funeral arrangements I went to the NIS office and filled out all the paperwork and provided all the relevant documents in order to collect my husband's pension.

They told me that within four to six months they would send me the funeral grant and pension money by cheque but it has not been paid.

It has been one year now and I still have not received a dollar.

I need your help with this matter.

GS

Dear GS

The NIS has informed Tell Claudienne that a widow's pension payment was sent to you in July 2020.

The NIS said that the funeral grant payment will be sent to you in December 2020.

The NIS makes payments to pensioners in the United States through Citibank in the US.

We wish you all the best,

