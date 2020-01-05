Refund from the Students' Loan Bureau

Dear Claudienne

I was the recipient of a loan of $764,000 from the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) for my studies at The University of the West Indies (UWI). I have always been current with my payments, which I have been paying since January 2017.

On March 8, 2019 the minister of finance announced that there would immediately be a cut in the interest rates paid by recipients of student loans.

Not withstanding, between the months of May 2019 and September 2019 I paid off the remainder of the loan, which totalled $810,000.

At the time of making the final payment I was informed that I would receive an official acknowledgement of the closure of the account. However, I have not received any such notification.

I was also informed that given the reduction in interest rates and the fact that said reduction was not applied to my balance, I stood to receive a refund.

To date I have not received any indication of the possibilty of receiving a refund.

I am therefore seeking your help in the resolution of these issues.

ML

Dear ML

Tell Claudienne forwarded the e-mail of November 11, 2019, setting out your concerns to the CEO of the SLB and their legal counsel.

The column notes that there was a quick response from the SLB, as on November 14, 2019 you sent Tell Claudienne the following email:

“I write to inform you that I have been refunded monies owed, based on the declarations of the minister of finance in March 2019. In addition to that, I have also received the closure letter, as was requested, and a refund form which I was advised to fill out.”

We note that the SLB has also informed you that copies of the closure letter would also be sent to your guarantors.

We wish you all the best.