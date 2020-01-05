Refund from the Students' Loan Bureau
Tell Claudienne
Dear Claudienne
I was the recipient of a loan of $764,000 from the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) for my studies at The University of the West Indies (UWI). I have always been current with my payments, which I have been paying since January 2017.
On March 8, 2019 the minister of finance announced that there would immediately be a cut in the interest rates paid by recipients of student loans.
Not withstanding, between the months of May 2019 and September 2019 I paid off the remainder of the loan, which totalled $810,000.
At the time of making the final payment I was informed that I would receive an official acknowledgement of the closure of the account. However, I have not received any such notification.
I was also informed that given the reduction in interest rates and the fact that said reduction was not applied to my balance, I stood to receive a refund.
To date I have not received any indication of the possibilty of receiving a refund.
I am therefore seeking your help in the resolution of these issues.
ML
Dear ML
Tell Claudienne forwarded the e-mail of November 11, 2019, setting out your concerns to the CEO of the SLB and their legal counsel.
The column notes that there was a quick response from the SLB, as on November 14, 2019 you sent Tell Claudienne the following email:
“I write to inform you that I have been refunded monies owed, based on the declarations of the minister of finance in March 2019. In addition to that, I have also received the closure letter, as was requested, and a refund form which I was advised to fill out.”
We note that the SLB has also informed you that copies of the closure letter would also be sent to your guarantors.
We wish you all the best.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy