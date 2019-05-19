Rohan 'Quite Perry' Perry — the social entrepreneur

At 27 years old, Rohan Perry has made quite the name for himself. It's…well, “Quite Perry”. And if anyone doubts the appeal of this young marvel, then ask any of his more than half a million Instagram followers and they will likely attest to his natural verve and charm.

It's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, Perry said, although the comedic route was not the one he envisioned initially.

“I had two moments, actually, when I realised this was the path for me”, he shared. “The first was when I saw people actually responding to the content I was putting out. It was a very surreal moment for me, as I didn't choose to do comedy, comedy chose me. So, to see the support I was receiving in the early stages of QP (Quite Perry), I knew this was for me.”

His next inkling came when he hosted a corporate event early in his career, which Perry said left him feeling “euphoric”, adding that afterwards he took his manager, Karen Clarke, aside and whispered “This is what I wanna do.”

But social media fame can go just as quickly as it came.

Perry, has parlayed his social media clout into multiple streams of income.

“Aside from doing comedic content online, I host, do appearances, and I am able to earn through alignments with corporate brands. I also own and fully operate my merchandise 'Shop Perry', which is essentially fun tees and crop tops [that] I sell to my fans online.”

While it seems things may have come relatively easy to the outspoken young entrepreneur that is not accurate.

“I would have to say owning a business, overall, is a little difficult. When I got into online merchandising I thought it would be a breeze, you know. Like, how hard could it be? To my surprise, there are so many moving parts that you have to fulfil. The packing, the shipping, the tracking, the overall fulfillment of orders is a lot to do, but I think what's most important is finding your rhythm. Once you find your way how to move and do things, it gets a little easier.”

His online venture aside, Perry thinks he has had some “missed opportunities” due to misperceptions of his brand, but added “I strike those off as 'it wasn't meant to happen'. I firmly believe that what's for you is for you.”

Just over three years into what has become a blossoming career thanks to his viral videos, which regularly get upwards of a quarter-million views on Instagram, Perry is ready to do more.

Not wanting to disclose too much about his upcoming projects, he did share, however that, all things being equal, he would love to have a “fully functional store”, within a year's time.

With the solid foundation Karen Clarke and friend, the late Dexter Pottinger who provided mentorship early on in Perry's career, helped build, we were intrigued to find out what piece of financial advice he wished he had received sooner: “Understanding the concept of money, and I don't mean saving. I mean knowing what to and what not to do with it when you get it. So, instead of just paying everyone else around you and completing responsibilities, also pay yourself. Set aside and create a balance.”

And what of the budding social entrepreneur looking to emulate his success? Perry had this bit of advice, which he shares across his social media platforms, “Just be yourself.”