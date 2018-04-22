Rosh Marketing - supplying food
The Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards is not simply about great food; the business of food is part of the package, and during the recent conversations held at the Spanish Court Hotel, Rosh Ramchandani of Rosh Marketing shared the journey his company had to become a food and beverage import giant.
“Rosh Marketing is a 25-year-old company that started with the import of electronics. Six years ago, just based on a conversation with a family member, we decided to start importing food and beverages — and in particular, wines. We never looked back from that great decision,” Ramchandani said.
Now, Rosh Marketing has expanded to provide food and beverage to 10,000 rooms in the hotel industry and is aiming to also reach the individual household market with its brands that range from orange juices to quality wines like Duc de Paris and Cavalier Rosé Sec, the latest additions to its line of French sparkling wines.
The company has locations in Kingston and Montego Bay and services distributors and wholesalers as well as the hotel industry across the island.
