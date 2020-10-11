Ryan Reid — teking his time but walking fast as he builds the 'rock'

He was born on the Kingston 'rock' but that has not limited his scope as his reach has spread across the breadth of the country and is now making an impact outside of Jamaica.

He is a devoted family man who lists his greatest achievement as the birth of his daughter.

Q10 this week features Ryan Reid, co-founder and president of First Rock, a private equity and real estate company.

How has COVID-19 impacted you professionally and your family?

REID: The impact of COVID-19 has been expansive to say the least. Professionally, it has affected the way we work. It has caused us to be more agile and drive greater efficiencies. With respect to family, there has been positive impact; it has allowed for more quality time to be spent with each other.

Your family life, what has it been like?

REID: I was born in Kingston, at St Josephs Hospital to Norman and Pauleen Reid. My parents have been married for 38 years and I have a younger sister, Rochelle, who lives in Barbados. Two months ago, my partner Stephanie and I welcomed our daughter, Ryleigh, into this world.

What are your goals outside of work?

REID: Outside of work, the most distinct commitment I have is to family. My focus, therefore, is to be a loving, reliable, loyal and admirable person to all members of my family.

How do you define success, what drives you to succeed?

REID: Success to me is simple. Setting a goal, working assiduously towards its achievement whilst enjoying the journey and ultimately celebrating the achievement of same. Family drives me to succeed…making them proud is everything to me.

What quote of mantra do you live by?

REID: Tek time, walk fast. I have always been cautiously aggressive.

If you were shipwrecked on a deserted island, but your needs such as food and water were taken care of, what two items would have with you?

REID: A solid tent and assuming there is W-Fi, a solar-powered cellphone.

What do you feel proudest of thus far in your life and who has been your greatest influence?

REID: That's easy, my daughter Ryleigh…my greatest accomplishment. As for my greatest influence, my family is a unit…so my family.

If you were not the founder and president at First Rock ,what would you be doing?

REID: Fulfilling God's will for my life. God's will must take precedence over a man's ambition.

What lesson in your life has been hardest to learn?

REID: Assuming that people who you would support and encourage at a minute's notice, will extend the same support to you. As an entrepreneur, I have come to realise that support and encouragement in most cases, will come from where you least expect it.

Everyone knows that you are the head of First Rock, is there one thing about you that the public should know?

REID: People see me as a workaholic, but I do have a fun side. I am an avid lover of cars and anything motorised.