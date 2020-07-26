Safe banking tips during COVID-19

1 - Don't keep all of your money in one bank account. This convenience enjoyed by using the one account for saving and transactions with our trusty debit card is a major liability which may cost you big time. It is best to have two accounts with one not being connected to the debit card and making periodic transfers in between as you need to make transactions with the debit card. This doesn't mean you need to have a chequing and a savings account to apply this idea as it could two savings accounts. You can do this by making an online transfer between the accounts on your bank's online platform. The second account can also be opened online with some bank's online platforms if you're an existing customer. By reducing the amount of available funds present in the transactional account, the potential loss by having your card cloned is lessened.

2 - Don't use public Wi-Fi or Internet connections to enter personal banking details or carry out certain transactions. With the need to do everything online, one should be cognisant of who can access an unsecured connection in a public space since this open connection may be the back door to accessing your personal information. Always consider utilising a virtual private network (VPN) or personal internet connection which isn't used by many persons in your environment to reduce the risk through your connective means.

3 - Never use an unsecured website to carry out any online transactions. A website which tends to have https at the start of the URL or highlights that it is secured when you are about to use it. If an unsafe connection page appears when opening a website due to the security certificate being expired or absent, consider going back before hitting advance since you are unsure of the website's state.

4 - Don't use the same pin for all of your debit and credit cards. In an age of data where a password is needed to access almost any online system we utilise, using only one pin is a sure way to give criminals access to all of your other bank accounts. It would be best to utilise the services of an encrypted vault on your phone or on a secondary device with access to certain details which may be needed in the event of an emergency. The vault being encrypted means that it cannot be deciphered without the appropriate mechanisms (password). If you do have multiple cards and find it a hassle to memorise all of the pins, consider utilising other means to prevent yourself from this unnecessary exposure.

— Compiled by David Rose