Sagicor Bank CEO lauds companies for customer service focus during COVID-19

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Sagicor Bank, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, recently lauded local companies for their commitment to good customer service practices despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson Cunningham, while speaking at the annual Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) Service Excellence Awards streamed virtually from the Jamaica Pegasus, said that the pandemic has highlighted the need for businesses to rethink their service delivery, in order to ensure that customers remain satisfied with their service offerings.

“Since COVID-19 started, I believe customer experience in Jamaica has improved tremendously. The pandemic has caused many businesses to pivot and ensure that they can still reach their clients under the new reality that we have been forced to adapt to,” she said.

She encouraged business leaders to continue to innovate and improve service procedures to ensure that clients are satisfied with their business and willing to refer their product or service to others and to continue being service-oriented in their delivery.

“Customer service is our business, but it can only be our business if we believe that we are here to serve, that we have a brand and are proud of that brand. We must work as a team and more importantly, ensure that whether or not our clients get what they need, they still leave our establishment with a smile and are willing to refer our business to others,” Johnson Cunningham said, noting that customer service is about being real with people and loving the people you serve.

“Good customer service includes excellent communication, dedication, commitment and a demonstrated love and appreciation for serving others and understanding their viewpoint,” she added.