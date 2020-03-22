Sagicor donates US$1 million to COVID-19 fight

Sagicor Financial Limited has committed to donating US$1 million in the fight against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

In a release on Friday the entity said that as the region's leading insurance provider they have taken this step in a bid to support the ongoing containment and relief efforts in these countries.

“We have already started dialogue with governments and health ministries in Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and the director general of the OECS (Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States). The focus will be placed on enhancing early detection and providing equipment for the immediate care of those already infected,” the release stated.

Group president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sagicor Financial, Dodridge Miller, described the move as consistent with the company's history of supporting the communities in which they operate.

“We all need to support initiatives that will minimise risk and reduce the spread of this virus. It is not only the responsibility of governments to respond to this challenge, but also that of corporate citizens. We hope that this assistance can help to bolster the response of governments as they seek to fight on the region's behalf and play our part in the global response,” he said.

GOVERNMENTS WILL DETERMINE NEED

The company informed that each market will liaise directly with governments and other agencies to determine what support is needed and will handle distribution at the local level.

“In Barbados we are now in discussions with the authorities regarding a plan to purchase 'walk-through' scanners to be placed at the island's ports of entry, as well as specific high-traffic facilities. Plans are also advanced for the distribution of hand-held scanners and other medical supplies across the eastern Caribbean; while in Trinidad & Tobago the team is working with the Government to provide support, including the supply of critical medical equipment,” the release further added.

Sagicor Jamaica has noted that they are also currently coordinating efforts with other private sector entities to finance the purchase of some needed medical equipment, as well as online educational tools for primary school students who have been at home following the closure of schools by Government within the last week.

— Kellaray Miles