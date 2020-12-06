Sagicor Investments retains Stock Exchange Chairman's Awards
Sagicor Investments Jamaica has retained the Chairman's Award for Top Member Dealer at the annual Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Best Practices Awards ceremony held last week.
The investments company also won the top prize in the Revenue Generation and Market Activity category, which is awarded to the member dealer that traded the most value on the exchange and participated in JSE's programmes as well as the first-place award in Expansion of Investors and Listed Companies Base category. The latter is awarded to the dealer that increased the number of clients in the Jamaica Central Securities Depository and listed the most companies in 2019.
These achievements have been realised one year following the launch of the Sagicor Select Funds — Jamaica's first two listed equity funds which made investing on the local stock market more accessible to small investors. The funds — Sagicor Select Financial and Sagicor Select Manufacturing and Distribution — granted investors an opportunity to benefit from investing in a pool of assets from a range of financial, manufacturing and distribution firms listed on the junior and main markets of the JSE.
Tara Nunes, general manager, Sagicor Investments, expressed gratitude to the JSE for recognising the work and contribution of Sagicor to the economy.
“This is truly a proud moment for our exceptional team. In the past year, we have continued our mantra to assist Jamaicans to create, grow and preserve their wealth and we remain resolute in our efforts to introduce innovative investment solutions that are beneficial to all our clients,” she said.
The JSE Best Practices Awards ceremony recognises listed companies and stockbrokers for their performance in the market in the previous year. It was hosted from the offices of the JSE and shared virtually via Internet conferencing platform Zoom.
