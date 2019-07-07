Sagicor returns missing funds

Dear Claudienne

From March 31 to April 1, 2019, a total of $137,000 was withdrawn and used from my Sagicor bank account at various ATMs within Kingston and Ocho Rios.

On realising that these fraudulent transactions were done on my account, I immediately called the bank.

The account was later shut down and a new debit card was issued to me.

The bank told me that my debit card may have been cloned.

I am becoming extremely frustrated as my e-mail to you May 27, 2019 is two months since the bank was informed of the fraudulent, transactions and there has been no resolution to my problem.

I was told that there would be an investigation and that I would be contacted at each step of the way. However, I am yet to get a call from Sagicor.

However, when I went to the bank to get an update they told me that the investigation was still ongoing. They said they could not tell me when or if the missing funds would be restored to my account.

I am kindly asking for your assistance in escalating this issue.

UT

Dear UT

Tell Claudienne has been in dialogue with Sagicor about your concerns, and we have been advised that the matter has been resolved amicably. You have told Tell Claudiennethat Sagicor has replaced the money that was fraudulently extracted from your account.

We wish you all the best.