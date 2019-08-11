Samsung announces next step in Microsoft partnership

Samsung Electronics Co has announced the next step in its long-term, strategic partnership with Microsoft to bring seamless productivity experiences across devices, applications and services.

Starting with exclusive Microsoft integrations in the new Galaxy Note10, users will now have a simple way to work fluidly between a smartphone and a PC, while the Galaxy Book S introduces an all-new mobile computing experience with its uncompromised mobility and next-generation performance.

Bringing the best of both Galaxy and Windows platforms, this partnership will continue to expand as Samsung and Microsoft leverage cloud computing and advanced intelligence to deliver rich, seamless mobile experiences to market in the 5G era, according to a release.

“We believe the mobile industry is on the cusp of a transformation, one in which individual devices give way to seamless, connected and continuous experiences, wherever we go,” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of the IT & and Mobile Communications division, Samsung Electronics. “Open collaborations, like this industry-leading partnership with Microsoft, are instrumental in pioneering a new generation of mobile experiences. As new technologies like 5G become a reality, our partnership will play an important role in helping people live more fluid, flexible lives.

“Microsoft and Samsung share a long history of innovation and collaboration, and today's announcements mark the next stage in our partnership,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our ambition is to help people be more productive on any device, anywhere — and the combination of our intelligent experiences with Samsung's powerful, new devices makes this a reality.”

Samsung and Microsoft are bridging the gap between mobility and performance with the new Samsung Galaxy Book S, which offers an always-connected solution that brings the smartphone experience to a laptop.

The Galaxy Book S has built-in LTE connectivity, long battery life, and an ultra-slim, lightweight design to usher in a new mobile computing experience.

Samsung and Microsoft have had a long-standing partnership focused on making computing more productive and powerful.

Starting with the Galaxy Note10, Microsoft's most popular productivity solutions for smartphones will be seamlessly integrated into Galaxy products and services to include enhanced Outlook experience, OneDrive cloud storage and seamless flow between PC and mobile to simplify sending messages, managing notifications, syncing photos, and mirror a user's phone on their PC.

With the Galaxy Note10, Samsung and Microsoft will also commit to empower businesses to be even more productive. This partnership will offer enterprise users improved remote access to their enterprise workspace, including the full suite of Office applications.

Samsung believes an open and collaborative approach will set the new standard for meaningful innovations that prioritise quality, security and experience. This approach is crucial in breaking down technology barriers and creating opportunities for consumers.

Samsung has demonstrated this belief through a long history of open collaboration with other industry leaders.

In the years to come, as cloud computing and advanced intelligence progress and network speeds rapidly increase, the partnership between Samsung and Microsoft will only become more important, the release said.

Together, Samsung and Microsoft will pioneer new technologies and deliver the innovations that will transform the way users work.