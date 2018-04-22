Samsung Galaxy S9 launches in Jamaica

Samsung Electronics has announced the availability of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Jamaica.

Redesigned with a double aperture lens that feeds into a camera capable of super slow-mo videos and personalised augmented reality emojis, Mobile Innovations Manager of Samsung Latin America, Terry Weech, said the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ new camera feature respond to customers' needs to communicate using images, videos and emojis.

Now available at both Digicel and Flow, Samsung has managed to place in its users hands a device with powerful speakers precisely tuned to provide customers with truly pure sound and infinity display refined from end to end.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ is available in colours Midnight Black, Titanium Gray and Lilac Purple.

“We are pleased to introduce our new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Jamaica, a reflection of the way in which Samsung inspires the world and creates the future with the most innovative technology,” Weech said in a press release.

CAMERA AND ENTERTAINMENT

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ camera comes with a double pixel sensor of super speed with power dedicated to processing and storage that can combine up to 12 frames in one take for the highest quality possible. The super slow-mo is capable of capturing 960 frames per second and it has automatic motion detection, a smart feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically replays it.

Likewise, the double aperture (F1.5-F2.4) automatically allows more light in when it's dark and less when it's too bright, having as a result sharp images any place, any time.

For its part, AR Emoji uses machine learning algorithms based on data that analyses a 2D image of the user and maps more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions like blinking and head tilts for a true personalisation. Samsung's AR Emoji has a range of stickers and uses a standard AGIF format, so users can share emojis on most messaging platforms.

Meanwhile, Bixby, Samsung's intelligent platform, is integrated to the camera and uses augmented reality technology and deep learning to offer useful information about the user's environment. Also, users can translate foreign languages and convert currencies in real time with live translation, learn about their surroundings, buy products seen in the real world and monitor calories throughout the day.

To complete the entertainment experience, Samsung has integrated stereophonic speakers synched by AKG. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are also compatible with Dolby Atmos, offering a 360-degree sound effect. This audio experience is complemented with the revolutionary Samsung Infinity Display, which directly integrates in the phone practically without bezels for minimal visual distractions.

SAMSUNG LINEAGE

Samsung maintains some of the features tied to a Galaxy like the water and dust resistance IP68 certification, and the fast, wireless charge. At the same time, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ support an expandable storage of up to 400 GB and equipped with the latest processors, offering a powerful performance and sophisticated image processing. Added to this is the tranquillity Knox 3.1 offers, Samsung's latest defence grade protection platform.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ support three kinds of biometric authentication — iris, fingerprints and facial recognition. It also includes intelligent scan, a new verification that smartly uses the collective force of the iris scan technology and facial recognition to unlock the phone. In addition, there's dedicated fingerprint that gives the users the option to use a different fingerprint from the one they use to unlock the phone to access a secure folder.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ also integrates an improved optical sensor that offers more complete and precise information about the users' state of health like the tracking of their cardiac charge factor, a new real-time measure of the demands on the heart.