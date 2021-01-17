Sanya Goffe to chair NCB Capital Markets Stratus board

Sanya Goffe has been appointed as the chairperson of the board of Stratus Alternative Funds SCC, an investment vehicle designed by NCB Capital Markets (NCBCM) Limited.

Notice of Goffe's appointment was made on Friday last by way of a news release.

Goffe, who is a partner in the law firm Hart Muirhead Fatta, has practised pensions law and corporate law for over 17 years and consistently lobbied for pension reform locally, believes now is prime time for a change.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been an accelerator of change and the disruption caused in the markets has highlighted the need to diversify both asset classes and risk, and has demanded greater flexibility in thinking about the ways to maximise returns for investors. Pension funds in Jamaica are hungry for greater investment opportunities,” Goffe stated in the release announcing her appointment.

Goffe, who is also president of the Pension Industry Association of Jamaica said that alternative investments could provide higher returns and the consequent increase in pension savings would improve capital markets and widen the pool of investable income.

Goffe attributes the strength of NCBCM's Stratus to her fellow board members. Other directors include Patrick Hylton, president & CEO of NCB Financial Group; Dennis Cohen, group chief financial officer (CFO) and deputy CEO of NCB Financial Group; Misha Lobban Clarke, executive director of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Robert Bermudez, chancellor at The University of the West Indies and chairman of Massy Holdings Limited and Bermudez Biscuit Company Limited and Alok Jain, recently retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Because of its board strength, experienced investment management committees and focus on the three pillars of access, diversification and strong governance, Stratus will play a vital role in the development, deepening and growth of capital markets in the Caribbean and will support the economic recovery and resilience of the region,” Goffe said.