Scotia appoints Perrin Gayle as senior VP of retail banking
Tugwell Henry assumes new role as president and CEO
Perrin Gayle has been appointed as the senior vice-president of retail banking for Scotiabank Jamaica Limited effective January 1.
Gayle who previously served as the bank's senior vice-president with responsibility for corporate and commercial banking takes up the post left vacant by Audrey Tugwell Henry who now operates as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Scotia Group Jamaica.
Scotiabank in recent times has been making a number of operational changes as the bank seeks to reposition and strengthen its business in the region and maximise shareholder returns. The bank will, this year, convert some six of its banks to digital operations. It also recently unveiled its $1.5 billion newly redesigned and renovated flagship branch in downtown Kingston.
“We are changing our processes across the entire Scotia Group to make things simpler and more convenient. Next year we will be launching several new features to our online platforms and introducing new products to the market,” Tugwell Henry said in her remarks at the unveiling event held last month.
“Over the past few years, the banking landscape has changed significantly and we have been very focused on ensuring that we make the right investments to allow us to meet our customers' changing needs. We set ourselves the audacious goal of building a bank for the future and redefining what a branch should be,” she added.
She further noted that under her new remit in 2021, the flagship branch will be a catalyst for further improvement across the bank's network.
