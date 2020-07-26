Seprod profits double amid COVID-19

Manufacturing and distribution company Seprod Limited effectively grew their net profits by 135 per cent in the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.

The period, which saw the lockdown of St Catherine, declining foreign exchange availability, numerous curfews and heightened economic uncertainty favoured the 80-year-old company which had an 18 per cent increase or $1.4 billion growth in sales to $9.47 billion.

The report to shareholders attributed this growth to the consolidation of the dairy factories, increasing exports and expanding the distribution footprint through the Facey consumer business. These results weren't significantly influenced by the perennial loss-making sugar operations due to the company closing the Golden Grove sugar factory last July.

Seprod's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Pandohie remained optimistic about the company's remaining six months as the company's operations make it an essential service under any potential lockdown measures. He also highlighted the diversity of the group's portfolio which allowed them to remain resilient despite the negative impact of COVID-19.

Gross profit for Seprod was marginally up by two per cent to $3.76 billion while operating expenses declined by two per cent to $2.83 billion which left the company with an operating profit up by 41 per cent at $1.02 billion. The joint venture between Seprod and Seaboard Corporation (Jamaica Grain and Cereals Limited) suffered a $50-million loss for the quarter which is a reversal of the $72-million profit achieved in the prior period. This left Seprod with a share of loss for the quarter at $25 million against a $36 million gain.

Higher finance costs and taxes left Seprod with a net profit from continuing operations of $569.6 million which is a 38 per cent increase from the prior year. Net loss from discontinued operations only amounted to $1.5 million compared to the $170.7 million which is attributable to the Golden Grove factory. This resulted in an overall net profit of $568.1 million compared to the $241.2 million generated in the prior period. Net profit for the six months stands at $1.2 billion which is higher than the $973.3 million achieved for the entire 2019 financial year.

The major driver of revenue growth for the group came down to its distribution segment which generated $14.03 billion versus the manufacturing segment that had $4.58 billion in revenues for the six-month period. Export sales were up by 16 per cent to $945.6 million with the company exporting Serge milk to Trinidad for the first time.

Total assets of the company were up by a marginal one per cent to $36.45 billion as non-current assets climbed to $21.52 billion while current assets declined to $14.93 billion.

Total liabilities decreased by three to $20.18 billion with non-current liabilities up by seven per cent to $13.36 billion and current liabilities down by 17 per cent $6.82 billion. Shareholder's equity attributable to shareholders had a marginal decline to $16.27 billion compared with the $16.43 million in the prior period.