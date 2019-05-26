Setting a Precedent with Kerese Patterson

AN idea to assist lawyers with finding a suitable space to meet clients has evolved into a full-time business operation for Kerese Patterson.

Hailing from the community of Ewarton, St Catherine, Patterson, who is also an attorney-at-law, began her co-working business in the neighbouring community of Linstead, St Catherine, catering to individuals looking to avoid high overhead costs in Kingston.

A few clients came, but the budding entrepreneur still had to make trips to Kingston to facilitate meetings and other demands.

“I still operated in Kingston and had to schedule my client meetings at public places such as cafes or restaurants, which was not ideal. I then realised there were many persons like myself from varying industries who were in the same position as I was,” Patterson told the Jamaica Observer.

“I decided to create a space in a prime location where entrepreneurs could share overhead costs but still maintain the individuality of their business,” she said.

After months of planning, Patterson will open her co-working space on June 3, under the brand, Precedent Suites. Located in the Winchester Business Centre in New Kingston, the co-working space currently provides nine office suites and a shared business lounge for entrepreneurs, each of which comes furnished with a desk, chair, storage pedestal and two client chairs to entertain clients.

“The idea was to have a suite of attorneys like myself however, the demand has been overwhelming from other industries such as management consultants and financing companies,” the 31-year-old entrepreneur said.

Precedent Suites is targeting attorneys, accountants and consultants, among other solo practising professionals for its client base and sets itself apart from the competition by providing savings of at least 40 per cent in overhead costs to members.

“Our pricing is very competitive at $45,000 per month with 24/7 secured access. We also provide services tailored for persons who need a support team such as document registry, bearer services, and mail handling,” Patterson reasoned.

Members of the suites also have access to a boardroom for meetings.

“We also welcome those persons who may just need a place to work for a day or require a space in between commitments if you are coming from other parishes,” she continued.

Day-to-day access is at a cost of $5,000 per day while lounge membership costs $20,000 per month.

The co-working and shared office space market continues to grow in Jamaica. Currently, there are two international brands and over three local ones in Kingston. Patterson told the Sunday Finance that she saw where some persons were interested in shared facilities but needed a more professionally designed space than what's currently available at an affordable price.

She noted that interest has primarily been from attorneys, especially those outside of Kingston, accountants and management consultants.

“We started taking members on May 6, and in the short space of time, the response has been overwhelming. We have a few left, however, we expect our suite membership to be full at the time of launch,” she said.

Once all the spaces are occupied, Patterson said the next step is to aggressively push the company's business lounge membership.

“Ultimately, we believe in synergy and scale. We want to establish other spaces which will encourage networking across industries for small businesses to thrive,” the entrepreneur said.

“We believe that as the economy transforms to a gig economy and more persons are encouraged or forced to start their own business, the demand for shared office spaces will only increase. Location and investors are key to this type of business and once the two align, expansion is possible,” she continued.