Tax break ending for many companies on Junior Stock Exchange

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the junior market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and as such the special 10-year tax waiver to companies that listed on the junior exchange is coming to an end in the next few weeks.

Among those companies are Blue Power Group, Jamaican Teas Limited, Lasco Distributors, Lasco Financial Services, and Lasco Manufacturing. Access Financial Services, which was the first to list on the junior market and therefore, the first to get the tax waiver, has already begun paying the full corporate income tax rate, as its 10-year waiver ended earlier this year.

With the tax incentive coming to an end for several companies, questions mount whether some can survive without the incentive especially in this post-COVID-19 environment, where businesses are reporting a decline in profits as well as revenues and sales plummeting. Questions have also been posited about their prospects going forward in the absence of these incentives and the growth rate they were able to achieve during the tax reprieve.

10-YEAR TAX INCENTIVE AT A GLANCE

Since its inception on April 01, 2009, over 40 companies have been listed on the Junior Market with the 10-year tax benefit being one of the key incentives that has encouraged companies to list, as they received an exemption from paying corporate income tax (ordinarily taxed at a rate of 33.3 per cent for regulated entities and 25 per cent for unregulated entities) in the first five years after admission to the junior market. In the subsequent five-year period, these companies are exempt from paying 50 per cent of such tax.

The reprieve on corporate taxes provides businesses with an opportunity to reduce their total expenses, increase profitability, and utiliSe the excess returns to reinvest in the growth and development of their operations. It is also an opportunity for investors to buy shares and thereby benefit from the growth of these junior listed companies.

ASSESSMENT OF GROWTH RATES DURING TAX REPRIEVE

NCB Capital Market did an assessment of the growth rate some of these junior listed companies were able to achieve during the tax reprieve. The assessment showed that Blue Power Group, Jamaican Teas Limited, Lasco Distributors, Lasco Financial Services, and Lasco Manufacturing and Access Financial Services saw significant increases in net income during the 10-year tax reprieve.

According to the data, the company that saw the strongest growth was Lasco Financial Services, which experienced its net profit growing by a compound annual rate of 44.3 per cent moving from $10.36 million in 2010 to $281.75 million in 2019. Lasco Manufacturing was next, up 28.9 per cent, followed by Jamaican Teas at 23.8 per cent, Lasco Distributors with 22.3 per cent and Access Financials at an even 14 per cent. Blue Power was next, up 13.8 per cent.

In its assessment, NCB Cap Market emphasised that “the growth rates over the period highlight that these companies would have benefited from the tax break some more than others.” The data indicated that “some companies have also utilised the period of growth to take advantage of acquisition opportunities such as Access, which acquired Embassy Loans in 2018.”

The acquisition expanded Access' loan book and contributed to increased revenue in 2020. The company also acquired Damark Limited in 2016 and Microcredit in 2017, which proves that the 10-year period allows small companies to achieve scalability.

Companies listed on the junior market have delivered solid returns to investors, with the index growing at a compound annual rate of 27.4 per cent since 2010.

GRADUATION FROM TAX BENEFITS

However, the graduation of these entities from the tax benefits of the junior market will put downward pressure on their profitability, especially at a time when the economic effects of COVID-19 have been stressing revenue generation and increasing the expenses for some entities. Nevertheless, NCB Cap Market is emphasising that “the improvement in corporate governance and transparency from the accountability requirements of the JSE improves their chances of receiving financing from financial institutions as well as the capital markets.”