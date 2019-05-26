Shaw heads to Harvard

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, traveled on Friday to Boston, Massachusetts in the United States to attend and address the annual Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit put on by the Harvard Medical School.

The Global Health Catalyst Summit (GHC) is a premier yearly event at Harvard with satellite conferences in Europe and Africa dedicated to catalysing high impact international collaborations and initiatives to eliminate global health disparities, with main focus on cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

This year's summit is being held under the theme, 'Collaborating to eliminate global health disparities'.

Minister Shaw will address the Summit on May 26th, the final day of the three-day prestigious event. He is scheduled to bring the keynote address at 8:00 am during the Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis sessions and will focus his presentation on Jamaica's burgeoning cannabis industry, recent developments in research and development, as well as steps being taken by the government of Jamaica to catalyse the growth of the industry.

Since 2015, the yearly summits are a part of a series of high- impact initiatives of the Harvard Global Health Catalyst. These initiatives are funded by the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with seed funding from the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies at Harvard University, as well as a growing number of partner institutions including industry funding agencies and diaspora organisations.