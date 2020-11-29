Shipping Association welcomes new president

In his president's report at the 82nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ), Charles Johnston stated that the organisation was fortuitously prepared for the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19 “by deliberately promoting innovation and moving into new ways of doing business within the last decade”.

Johnston did not seek re-election after serving two consecutive terms and William Brown, group managing director of Lannaman & Morris (Shipping) Group of Companies, took office as the sole nominee for the post of president of the SAJ at the AGM held on Friday, November 27, at the SAJ's headquarters in Newport West, Kingston.

In handing over leadership to Brown, Johnston said that “the changes we have made in recent years aptly position the association to meet the opportunities and the challenges that we will face in the coming years.”

Brown, in accepting the role of president, said “it is with sincere humility that I take this high seat of service,” adding that he was not daunted by the challenges ahead. He said that he looks forward to the continued support of members as the association progresses in its work in lobbying on behalf of Jamaican shipping interests and as a service provider to the ports.

The new SAJ president is a chartered accountant and certified international trade professional specialising in fraud, inventory logistics, shipping agency forensics, as well as international trade investigations under the auspices of the World Trade Organization. Brown is one of two Jamaican representatives on the general council of the Caribbean Shipping Association, a member of the board of directors of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, and chairs the Government's Enterprise Committee for the Privatisation of Jamaica's Ship Registry.

The SAJ also welcomed Corah Ann Robertson Sylvester to the post of vice-president as Grantley Stephenson did not seek re-election for the post. Robertson Sylvester is the chief executive officer of Seaboard Freight and Shipping Jamaica Limited and was the sole nominee for vice-president.