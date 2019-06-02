Should you ditch city life for country living?

AS a born and raised country man now living in the 'big city', I have often found myself caught on either sides of the great debate as to which is better, country or 'town'?

There are strong arguments to be made on both sides and depending on what your current professional and personal near and long-terms plans are, this may change with time or remain as they are.

Perhaps the most glaring difference between the two is affordability.

What one pays for rent for a studio apartment in the Corporate Area could very well get you a three-bedroom house within nearby Clarendon.

It's a simple matter of supply and demand. There are more people who want the convenience of living in urban areas which inevitably drives up the demand and accompanying costs.

City living is also a popular option for those from less urban areas because of employment, education and entertainment options.

Consider that most of the island's universities have their main campuses in Kingston and St Andrew, and that each year they attract thousands of students, many of whom do not return home after graduation because of opportunities and convenience.

According to the 2011 Population Census by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, a combined 662,426 people lived in just these two parishes, a huge 24.6 per cent of the total population.

Housing prices in these urban areas will continue to be more expensive as the number of people needing to be catered to increases, while supply remains relatively constant and incapable of meeting their needs. This not only poses challenges in housing, but also contributes to cities becoming less desirable because of the ensuing issues.

Problems such as higher crime rates, pollution, competition for jobs and constant traffic (think one hour in traffic to work each day for a route that once took me less than 30 minutes) are often associated with growing demands on limited resources in urban areas.

Conversely, people who live in the country often have a better quality of life, albeit not a social one. Air quality tends to improve as you move further away from the congestion of city limits which is plagued by pollution due to the lack of trees and the presence of exhaust from motor vehicles, manufacturing areas which can affect illnesses, such as asthma, and other chronic ailments.

The country is usually quieter and less affecwted by criminal activities with easier access to cost-effective housing, healthy foods and an appreciation for the outdoors.

The trade-off is that country life is certainly slower with fewer things to do for entertainment. Additionally, access to quality health care and educational opportunities are fewer, plus getting around can be tedious if you don't drive because of inferior transportation networks.

Now, many people will argue that some rural areas, particularly in those where lottery scamming has thrived, are just as affected by crime as some of the worse off areas in major towns. However, this is a sheer numbers game on the face of it. Just by virtue of the number of people who live in urban areas, the prevalence of crime in those spaces will be greater. Nevertheless, should we look at these numbers as a percentage of the number of people living in the respective areas,this would be a different conversation.

Personally, while I enjoy city life, if the same opportunities available to me here were present in my hometown, I would have probably packed up and taken the first country bus leaving downtown Kingston for Mandeville several years ago.

— Paul Allen