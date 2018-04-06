Sick of high phone bills

Dear Claudienne,

I write to complain about the unusual hike in my FLOW mobile phone bills for October, November and December 2017. Prior to these bills, I received my hard copy bill every month on a regular basis. Historically for the months of August and September 2017 my bill was $4065.50 and $3281.44 respectively.

All of a sudden there was a hike in the bill to $6418.95 in October; $6719.73 in November and $9606.62 in December of 2017.

On further analysis of my bills I discovered that my frequency average of calls per day moved from a position of 12 to 17 calls per day to a high of 15 to 34 calls per day.

The length of time spent on each call increased significantly as well.

The total number of local calls moved from 626 minutes to 1323 minutes thus confirming same.

In regards to data the number of calls moved from 3461 calls in September, 2017 to 12,292 calls in December 2017.

The total customer discount also varied significantly from bill to bill from a low of $3086.03 in August to $9232.29 in December. This is presumably reflecting the credit for my bundled minute package.

Now I would like to say that this is not sustainable.

Also, between January and mid-September 2017 I was sick and hardly used the phone. Despite my illness and minimum use of the phone my bills were $4500 on average when my bundled minutes package was approximately $3000.

I usually pay my bill for the calls on the 25th of the following month. In other words, December 2017 calls would normally become due on the January 25, 2018.

I paid the November 2017 bill for $6719.73 on December 25, 2017 and to my surprise found myself disbarred from making calls on January 4, 2018, because presumably I had gone way over my limit. One week after making this payment FLOW was now requiring me to pay the bill of $9606.62 which would normally become due on the 25th of January with the billing date being on the 5th of each month.

I visited the manager at the Sovreign Plaza Flow branch to make a complaint, and inform her that I would only pay $5000 on account while the is bill was queried and some kind of adjustment made to reflect my normal historical usage.

I should make note that I did not have this unusual spike until in November, 2017 when I was going abroad for seven days from the 22nd of November to the 29th November and had applied for roaming service. However, I did not get the roaming service while I was overseas and was informed that the roaming plan was never put on my phone and so I was not charged for this service.

So even when I was off the island for seven days and was not using my phone my bill was hiked to $6719.73.

Could you please take up the matter with FLOW so I do not lose my service for non-payment. This matter is rather urgent as I was given a two week moratorium to make good the debt of $4232.92 which they claim is owing on the account.

CB

Dear CB

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with FLOW about your concerns. FLOW has responded to your complaint as follows:

“We regret that CB had this experience and thank you for the opportunity to respond to her concerns.

Please be advised that a follow-up was done on Monday, February 5, at which time her account was reviewed and no anomalies were found. CB was contacted and the relevant clarifications provided about the charges.

It is important to note that some of the calls, referenced from her account in earlier months, are considered frequently called numbers and showed charges a little above average during the months being disputed. CB was billed for out-of-plan data charges, however, she explained that she had been ill and after her recovery, noted that her phone was defective. She theorised that this could have caused the extra data charges from applications running in the background.

In relation to the roaming charge, CB was never charged for a plan and no extra charge was added for usage of the phone while she was overseas.

Recommendations were made for an upgrade of her current plan based on the change in the pattern of usage when compared with previous months. However, this was not accepted and CB held her position that she would not accept the stated charges.

Our Team stands ready to further engage with CB for a mutually amicable outcome of this matter.”

FLOW has told Tell Claudienne that they have also suggested the option of a payment plan to you to settle the outstanding amount. However you have refused their offers of engagement on the matter.

If you wish to have further discussions with FLOW on the stated charges. Please let us know.

We wish you all the best

Dear Claudienne,

My sister who was born about 1964 was never registered at birth. The reason why she was not registered is not known to me and our mom who is now in her eighties and suffering from Alzheimer's disease can provide little information.

My sister JN was brought up by a relative and I had very little contact with her during our growing up years. I know for a fact that she has made several attempts to apply for late registration of birth but all her efforts have been futile as the Registrar General's Department keeps insisting that she must have been registered at birth. All the relevant documents the RGD has asked my sister for -- such as her school records -- she has obtained and handed over to the RGD.

In February of 2016 she filled out additional forms and submitted them to the RGD. She also paid for a search of the records that they said was a necessary step to my sister obtaining a birth certificate. She expected to hear from the RGD after a period of waiting, but they did not contact her.

She has visited the agency on several occasions to try to get an update but was always told that the search continues. She has been unable to get information as to when this search will end. She also has been trying to find out what other steps will be taken to provide her with a birth certificate.

Although my sister's husband died in November 2016, because she has no birth certificate, she is unable to access the benefits/entitlements due to her as his beneficiary.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

CJ

Dear CJ

After speaking with your sister, Tell Claudienne contacted the RGD. An officer from the RGD then spoke to your sister and informed us on February 12, 2018 that they had obtained from her, the tracking number she was given after paying for the RGD to do a search of their records.

On April 6. 2018 Tell Claudienne received the following e-mail from the RGD:

“With reference to your e-mail please be advised that the Registrar General's Department completed the Form Search for JN and no entry number was located.

The customer will need to visit any of the RGD Offices to collect a Late Registration (LR) Form to commence that process.

We sincerely apologise for the delay, but this was necessary to ensure the search was done in its entirety.”

The RGD assured Tell Claudienne that before your sister was given the late registration form an officer would interview her. There is a section of the late registration form that requires two older relatives to sign a declaration acknowledging that they were aware of the applicant's birth. If your sister told the officer that she had no older relatives to sign the declarations she would be told what to do.

However, when we spoke to your sister JN she said that she was confused and did not know what to do about the section of the form that required older relatives to declare that they were aware of her birth. She said she was given the forms at the RGD's Duke Street and no officer had interviewed her and explained what was to be done.

After Tell Claudienne spoke to the RGD, head office at Twickenham Park, they phoned your sister and sent her to a specific officer at the Duke Street who she was told would take her through the process.

Please let us know when your sister gets her birth certificate.

We wish you both all the best.

