Skyrocketing retirement costs: Can Jamaicans afford to retire?

The onset of COVID-19 has shed light on the challenges faced by the vulnerable members of our community.

The health risks associated with the global pandemic have affected every facet of our society, and unfortunately, based on the current trends, they are in no rush to leave.

Amid the pandemic, retirees are at risk of being affected by the rising costs of health, devaluation, inflation, and more expensive long-term care needs.

A recent call to expedite the talked about national health insurance scheme for Jamaicans by Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) president, Vernon James, is a testament of the dire situation many of our senior citizens face. Retirement costs are on the rise, and life expectancy is seeing positive growth.

The correlation between both can be described as directly proportional to the lifestyle changes that they are currently experiencing. People are beginning to understand the importance of balancing their work, personal, and family lives. The result of this effort is observed in a much higher ratio between work life and retirement.

In the past, very few people lived 20 years beyond the retirement age of 60 or 65. According to a 2018 article by the World Health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, we will witness an increase from 12 per cent to 22 per cent in the world's ageing population, that is, residents over the age of 60.

In Jamaica, the current life expectancy is about 75 years. That means that after retirement, the average Jamaican will need about 15 years of funding to live comfortably. Retirement funds and pension schemes in Jamaica are not investing to exceed the rate of inflation and devaluation and, therefore, can rarely provide adequate long-term care for retirees. Only about 400 of the registered 870 pension schemes are active based on a statement made by Sanya Goffe, president of Pension Industry Authority of Jamaica (PIAJ).

Retirement costs have skyrocketed at a time when retirees are earning less. Since the 2009 financial crisis, interest rates have remained at historical lows, making it much harder for retirees to generate income on their investment portfolios.

The pension funding provided by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) cannot sustain the lifestyle that many Jamaicans have pre-retirement. According to Toni-Ann Neita-Elliott, assistant vice-president of personal financial planning at Sterling Asset Management (SAM), the best way to secure funding for retirement is to invest in hard currency growth products.

“We often think that an investment has to have the word 'pension' or 'retirement' in its title to be suitable for our objectives. However, the reality is we should be investing in hard currency assets that have the best growth potential and track record,” Neita-Elliott said.

Taking your retirement dreams from thought to action requires early decisive action. “A lot of people contribute to a pension and then close their eyes. They're not clear on the risk profile, and they don't have clear dollar values,” Neita-Elliott said.

“Lower interest rates mean that people will be forced to take more risk during the retirement years to make the same amount of money they did pre-2012,” she continued. Jamaicans can save on their own time from their current salary while contributing to NIS but should explore their investment options as well. Longer life expectancy means that people will need more money to retire on.

“The cost of living has increased exponentially, and the mainstream retirement plan's limitations mean that more and more Jamaicans will experience poverty during their retirement years,” she said.

Neita-Elliott then suggested that to create the paradigm shift from poverty-stricken retirement to sustainable retirement; there are four key tactics to consider:

1. Start saving as early as today.

2. Educate yourself on the financial options available to you.

3. Create a diversified portfolio that will sustain your lifestyle during your retirement A diversified portfolio will ensure that you can go about your life just as comfortably as you did before retirement. Consider investing in a different currency as this will help you to manage your risk.

4. Invest in higher growth investments such as stocks and mutual funds during income years.

A longer life expectancy should be celebrated, not feared. To truly afford retirement, Jamaicans must understand that it is their responsibility to seek the relevant information, explore their options, and seek guidance to create an investment plan that will sustain them for their future.