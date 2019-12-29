SECOND EXTENSION FOR MPC CARIBBEAN RIGHTS ISSUE

A less than anticipated take up of MPC Caribbean Clean Energy US$22.8 million rights issue has resulted in a second extension of the offer.

As brought to the undersatnding of the Jamaica Observer, The rights issue, which was extended by one week initially on December 16, is now slated to close on January 10, 2020.

MPC Caribbean board of directors last week approved the extension of the offer to facilitate additional applications, as the take up by shareholders has been slow and less than anticipated.

The rights issue opened on November 13 and was initially slated to close on December 16 but was extended by one week to close on December 23. The offer will allow existing shareholders to buy two new shares for each original share held. MPC plans to issue 22.84 million new shares in the rights issue at US$1 or the equivalent of J$140 in Jamaica and Trinidad.

MPC is the company behind Jamaica's new Eight Rivers Paradise Park solar energy project in Westmoreland, which was commissioned into service earlier this year. Paradise Park began producing energy in June, and is the cheapest source of energy provided to the national grid at a cost of 8.5 US cents per kilowatt hour.

MPC raised $US 11 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago stock exchanges in January this year.

Eligible shareholders in the rights issue may subscribe for new shares at a rate of two fully paid ordinary Class B shares in the company for every one fully paid ordinary Class B share in the company held as at the record date of November 8, 2019.

PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

MPC intends to use the net proceeds to invest in an affiliated investment company, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC, which will use these funds for the purpose of investing in clean energy projects and facilities with a particular focus in the Caribbean Basin.

The primary sector focus will be solar projects and wind farm operations. MPC argued that the Caribbean Community member states are expected to add over 5.3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the next eight years and wants to win some of these contracts going forward.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC, will pool the additional equity along with other separate investments to eventually capitalise the fund to US$200 million.

The investment company is backed by MPC Capital, an international asset and investment manager headquartered in Germany, which already provided a US$5- million cornerstone commitment to the investment company.

“The target size for the investment company is US$200 million, targeted to be raised within 12 months of the first closing date of the investment company and deployed within the four-year investment period,” said the company.

ENERGY PROJECTS PIPELINE

A further 14 projects have been prioritised and form the indicative deal pipeline for the investment company. These projects require a total investment of circa US$498 million and are expected to deliver up to 320 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity.

The first seed asset was Paradise Park 50 MW solar plant in Jamaica with a total investment of approximately US$64 million. Paradise Park reached financial close in June 2018 and was energised on June 6th 2019.

The second seed asset is Tilawind, a 21 MW onshore wind farm based in Costa Rica with a total value inclusive of debt at US$50 million. Tilawind has been in operation since March 2015.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC and regional group, Ansa McAL Limited have acquired the asset through a 50/50 joint venture.