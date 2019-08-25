Smart resigns from tTech
Information technology services provider tTech Limited is advising that Marcelle Smart, consulting services manager, has resigned effective September 12, 2019.
Smart has 20 years of information technology (IT) service management and project portfolio management experience.
Formerly the assistant vice-president for the IT department for the Manufacturers Sigma Merchant Bank (now Sagicor Bank), Smart has over eight years' experience in the financial industry.
Prior to joining tTech, Smart was the country manager for Microsoft Jamaica Limited and also led the IT team for the GraceKennedy Food Division for six years.
tTech has yet to announce a replacement for Smart.
tTech Limited reported an unaudited after-tax profit of $15.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, a 62 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year.
