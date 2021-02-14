SMEs look to increase profits with Scotiabank's Vision Achiever 2021

Small and medium-sized businesses looking to take their operations to the next level and grow revenues are being invited to submit applications for participation in the Scotiabank Vision Achiever 2021 series — a 17-week business coaching programme led by Action Coach Marcia Woon Choy.

Courses for this year will include sales, systemising business processes, marketing, and understanding business financials. Participants in the Scotiabank Vision Achiever also benefit from one-on-one business consultations.

“It is a programme that I don't think many small businesses in Jamaica would be able to pay for on their own. It really helps. And if you are serious about it and really implement it, then you can reap the rewards,” shared Lascelles Smith, former Scotiabank Vision achiever and chief executive officer (CEO) of Las Bee Producers Limited who has for close to eight years operated eight apiaries and produced innovative honey-based food items.

According to Smith, within the duration of the course, in 2019, his business realised a 30 per cent increase in income, based on changes he was able to implement with learnings from the programme.

“We are once again excited to be offering this capacity-building programme to the SME community, particularly in a year where much uncertainty remains within the business environment. Our efforts will be largely focused on helping participants to increase resiliency and thrive within the current economic conditions,” said Courtney Sylvester, vice-president, Consumer and Small Business at Scotiabank.

“After the challenges of the past year, this year's participants will have the opportunity to regroup and retool for the road ahead,” Sylvester added.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 programme will be offered virtually, but participants can expect the same intensity and exposure from the insightful guidance of the expert coach.

The 2021 participants will also receive attractive prizes from this years' sponsors — Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Ashley Home Furniture, the iCreate Institute, The Gleaner Company, and Trend Media. Prizes will include cash, business advertising value, training opportunities, gift certificates and more.

The programme is open to any business, including companies which are not currently customers of the bank. To be eligible, applicants must be either a sole proprietor, partnership, corporation or limited liability company in operation for a minimum of two years, with an annual turnover/sale of US$100,000 in the last fiscal year. Business owners should be above the age of 21 and Jamaican nationals in good credit standing.

SMEs interested in being part of the upcoming Scotiabank Vision Achiever programme are invited to register online at www.scotiavisionachiever.com and include a paragraph (no more than 350 words) describing why they should be selected, and how participating in this programme will benefit them.

The deadline for submission is February 15, 2021.