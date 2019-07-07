SMEs urged to take responsibility for growth

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — which provide 70-80 per cent of the jobs in the country – are being called upon to take greater responsibility for the growth and development of their businesses.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer at the recently held PSOJ's 'Time for Growth- Unlocking the Power of the SME' forum and workshop, Keith Duncan, co chair of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) and vice-president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), is of the view that there is a lot more they can do.

With a growing number of SMEs noting their frustrations with the challenges of doing business in Jamaica, it is believed that they, too, have to start playing a more active role in their own business development.

Duncan asserted that these entities need to take on greater collaborative roles in working with the banks, credit unions, microfinance, Government and all other stakeholders so that creative ways can be found for funding.

SMEs also need to understand that “they should provide transparency in business practices, be compliant, become a part of the formal economy, and move out of the informal economy”, he further stated. He continued to state that “when SMEs grow, we are creating employment and growth. When people get jobs and earn money, then we're all better off ”.

He advised these entities to “take advantage of training opportunities available” and made mention of the commendable work the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is currently doing in this area.

“The JBDC helps with training, drafting business plans, building out market plans, helps to create and understand financial statements, as well as providing advice and mentoring to businesses,” he said. Duncan further commented that “help is available — small businesses just need to avail themselves so the help can be given”.

Duncan, in his capacity as EPOC co-chair, also pointed out that with Jamaica currently experiencing macroeconomic stability wherein interest rate is low and there is an accommodative monetary environment in the banks, SMEs should “position themselves to get available funding”, and also called on the banks to have products that meet the needs of SMEs.

He indicated that with SMEs becoming a fast-growing sector “where young people with bright ideas and creativity [are] arising”, initiatives like the workshop can attract, educate and guide small businesses into becoming properly developed so that they can create more employment and add to GDP. At this point he highlighted the Bresheh bag that he was carrying, which he identified as a perfect example of some of the creativity that is being unleashed from the SMEs.

With Jamaica's growth rate steadily increasing over the last couple of years, Duncan believes that the development of SMEs, as a sector, can only result in further growth for the economy.

Regarding projections for the future growth of the economy, Duncan expressed the hope that, as a country, we can break the two per cent threshold and increase GDP. “It has been below two per cent for 30 years, so it would be good now if we can move to sustain a two to three per cent growth rate within the next few years,” he said.