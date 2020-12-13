Solving a shipping problem

Dear Claudienne:

I am currently a customer of the ShipMe courier service.

On October 7, 2020 I sent a package from Doral, Florida USA, to ShipMe at 1 Ripon Road, Kingston 5, Jamaica. On average, within one week I am usually in receipt of my package but unfortunately, to date — October 30,2020 — I am still awaiting same.

The package arrived in the island on October 12, 2020.

At least three to four times per week contact has been made to ShipMe to ascertain the status of same, and on each occasion I am told that the matter has been referred to a supervisor and an update will be provided.

On November 20, 2020 I was informed that a refund is pending as the package (valuing US$350) cannot be located. I do not want a refund of the items as it was sent as a gift for a friend and the sentimental value would be lost if I am to be provided with a refund. I would prefer if the package is found.

If the package landed in Jamaica and there is documentation proving same and it is not in ShipMe' s possession, shouldn't the surveillance system at the airport be able to track how the package got 'misplaced'? I do not believe the package has been misplaced. I believe someone took the contents.

In the package was a bottle of expensive perfume, a gift card in which I put US$50 cash, and an envelope with US$100.

I have been informed that the compensation I would receive is the US$58.65 listed on the invoice as the cost of the bottle of perfume. However, my friend to whom the package was sent as a Christmas gift would have to pay US$100 for the same brand of perfume in Jamaica. I therefore believe that the ShipMe compensation should be the replacement cost of the perfume in Jamaica.

I would appreciate your help to have this unfortunate incident clarified.

The ShipMe management has informed Tell Claudienne that under the terms and conditions on the ShipMe website, it is stated that for items lost, the amount of money to be refunded will be based on the cost of the item as stated on the invoice.

Tell Claudienne forwarded your email complaint and pictures to ShipMe but the company said that the colour of the box (white) containing the shipment that you sent to the column was different from the colour of the box (brown) that the company received in Florida for shipment to Jamaica.

The company also said that the box in the picture sent to the column had a different Kingston address from the address on the box ShipMe received from you in Florida.

The company said that all the packages they receive for shipment to Jamaica are opened and checked. The items in the packages are recorded and there are cameras overseeing this operation. No cash was seen in your package. However, in any event, the company does not ship cash, the spokesman said.

“Cash would be shipped differently.” he said.

Tell Claudienne has also been informed by the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) that the compensation a company is required to pay is based on the value of the item on the invoice.

We wish you all the best.

