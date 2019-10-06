Spreading the joy with Jamaican peanut butter

It has been over a year since The Jamaican Peanut Butter Factory was opened in 2018 and the principals Jason Lutz and Chad Wilson believe their small business has come a long way in the initial stages of its journey.

Earlier this year their peanut butter was a nominee in the Best New Product 2019 category of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards. The number of stores distributing the product has increased from 30 and is expected to reach 60 in the next two months and the Jamaican peanut butter is now present in supermarkets, eateries and cafes around the island.

“We started in February of last year,” said Lutz. “We have been in the incubator stage just trying to prove the content. I would say at this point we have proved the content.”

Two more employees have been added to assist with sales, bringing the team, including the principals, to five members. Everyone shares tasks, which include sales, social media and production.

“It is a start-up environment and everyone has to pull their own weight,” explained Lutz, who said that when they expand further team members will be able to specialise.

“From making it to delivering it to stocking the shelves, we do it,” added Wilson.

Expansion is on the way as Lutz and Wilson revealed that some investments have been secured to take the company forward and they are looking for more.

This will allow them to add to their list of flavours, which currently includes original, chocolate, scotch bonnet and chunky. The plan is to add ginger and blue mountain coffee in the near future.

The recent investment will also result in moving production from 250 jars per day to 1000 jars per day and increase the staff by another two to three people involved in production.

Their ambition has been fuelled by the positive feedback received from customers over the past year.

“We have had so much local and international interest and it is all through social media,” Lutz revealed. “We haven't done anything. We have barely promoted ourselves. We'll buy a US$10 advertisement once a month.”

He added that the company has been approached by a Swedish distributor interested in marketing the peanut butter in Europe. Locally, the team also plans to expand into the tourism market through souvenir shops, ports, airports and an increased presence in resort towns.

A recent opportunity through a hotel on the north coast opened their eyes to further possibilities.

“Half Moon hotel approached us about doing single serving peanut butter jars for the buffet line and so we delivered to them this month,” Lutz said. “It turns out the whole market for that product is wide open in the hotel industry. Everybody is doing single serving jams but nobody is doing single serving peanut butter jars.”

The two 'peanut butter bandits', as Lutz and Wilson jokingly refer to themselves, are passionate about reaching out to the tourism and international markets because of their faith in Brand Jamaica, which they believe is very underutilised and wide open for growth.

“We are trying to promote the Jamaican brand through peanuts,” insisted Wilson. “It is just a different taste for peanut butter that you will ever experience.”

But it has not been all smooth sailing for the 'bandits', Lutz pointed out.

“The biggest challenge was peanut price fluctuation,” he said. “When we started it was at $3,000 a bushel and we had decent margins at that point. Then two months in, it went up to $5,000 and then up to $6,000 and now it is starting to come back down.”

But The Jamaican Peanut Butter Factory remains committed to their local suppliers and maintaining a predominantly Jamaican product. The company pulls from about 40 local peanut butter farmers. Their ingredients of honey, coconut oil and chocolate all come from different suppliers in the parish of St Thomas.

“For us to be an authentic Jamaican brand we have to keep Jamaican inputs,” stated a very determined Lutz.

The entrepreneurs believe that the rewards of the business have far outweighed the challenges and they intend to use the positivity around their brand to fuel its growth.

“It's the good reviews that we receive,” said Wilson. “That's what we really enjoy right now.”

Lutz continued Wilson's point, using a recent personal experience of a little girl that approached him while he was stocking a shelf in a store in Constant Spring, Kingston.

“She came up to me and said 'excuse me sir, can I have a jar of peanut butter?' and I said yes what flavour would you like and she goes chocolate,” he shared. “Little moments like that when the customer really appreciates the product we are putting out there is the ultimate reward.”