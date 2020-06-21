Spur Tree spices up Costa Rica

In an attempt to satisfy the growing demand for its products in Costa Rica, sauces and marinade makers Spur Tree Spices last week sent off its first order of goods, valued at US$ 30,000, to be shipped to that country.

Last week the company prepared a container of assorted products including jerk and curry seasoning, barbecue and pepper sauces, among other varieties of the company's wide offering, destined for their debut in the Costa Rican market — a move which the company's management hopes to be one of many.

Mohan Jagnarine, director of Spur Tree, in speaking with the Jamaica Observer said that the invite to the Costa Rican market came after the products were sampled and passed by a large retailer in that country.

“The manager of this retail store came to Jamaica and was sourcing products and he happened to like two of our pepper sauces which he took back to Costa Rica. He had it sampled among his staff and then he sent an e-mail expressing an interest and I sent him a sample of all the other products,” he disclosed during a loading event at the company's 35,000 square foot warehouse facility located at the Garmex Freezone on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston last Friday.

“The fact that they are taking a container load at first indicates the confidence that they have in the product. “ In testing a product people normally buy by a pallet, but somebody buying by a container tells you that they have done their market research and the prospects are promising,” he further said to the Sunday Finance.

The retailer mentioned is Pequeno Mundo — a chain possessing some 12 stores which sells an assortment of goods, importing products from all over the world with the purpose to solve our customer's needs with quality and variety at the most competitive prices.

Gina Guillen Grillo, consul general at the local embassy of Costa Rica, who was also present to share in the activity, said that currently some 65,000 Jamaicans are living in Costa Rica, which may have been one of the biggest push for the products there. Noting the Costa Rican retail chain as a “winning company”, the ambassador said that this can only auger well for the Spur Tree line of products when they hit the shelves in her country.

Albert Bailey, chief executive officer (CEO) of Spur Tree added that the company which has been weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that while there was a dip in revenues during the early stages of the pandemic—they have managed to successfully sustain business operations.

“Because of the essential nature of our business we were able to continue operations amidst the pandemic, there was an initial dip but since May we have seen where our sales have gone back to normal levels. During the period all staff [currently a complement of 50 persons] remained employed and fully paid; we didn't have to lay off anybody during the period.

“We lost some business with the closures of hotels but we have tried to compensate with that through our export sales. Overall, while we saw a dip in March and April we are tracking against last year and right now by the end of June we will be where we were at last year,” he told Sunday Finance.

Imega Breese McNab, executive director and Stephen Dawkins, vice-president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), who was on hand to witness the proceedings, described the moment as proud and exciting for the organisation.

“Amidst the challenges of COVID, to have these opportunities happen at this time, it just shows that export and manufacturing have been holding the fort during this time and how critical we are to the recovery process for sustainable growth,” she stated.

Highlighting that the Costa Rican market currently remains one of those duty-free, underutilised areas in terms of exports, the executive director said that her organisation will be working with the manufacturers so as to take advantage of the opportunities that exist.

“It [Costa Rica] is probably one of the easier Latin American countries to penetrate, that's something that we at the JMEA will continue to analyse. We will work with Spur Tree Spices, [drawing on other manufacturers] to penetrate that market more,” she added.