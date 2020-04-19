St Catherine lockdown to test Sagicor work-from-home policy

The lockdown of the parish of St Catherine will test Sagicor's work-from-home plan, which was implemented last month.

That's the view of President and CEO Chris Zacca, who says as much as 60 per cent of his workforce are already working from home with many of them residing in St Catherine.

Speaking in a Zoom news briefing on the company's 2019 financials on Wednesday, Zacca pointed out that the strategy has been working well thus far.

However, he declared that the real test will manifest itself in the coming days with the lockdown of St Catherine. Zacca made it known that Sagicor was early in implementing the COVID-19 safety protocols in restricting movement and people within its space by implementing a work-from-home policy.

NO LAY-OFFS

When questioned whether there will be any lay-offs stemming from the COVID-19 downturn in business, Zacca replied in the negative. However, he made the point that the situation is assessed each month. He was however adamant that no lay-offs were being contemplated at this time.

The Sagicor boss admitted that the coming months will be challenging for the company but that he is confident Sagicor will rebound.

MILLIONS INVESTED IN COVID-19 CSR

Zacca also disclosed that the company has so far invested some $30 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes directed at COVID-19. He boasted that Sagicor was among the first corporate entities to implement company-wide COVID-19 security and safety protocols as well as social distance initiatives.

He noted that Sagicor spent $20 million over the last few days to purchase ventilators for the island's public heath institutions as well as provided $5 million to the Edufocal institution for online educational training for primary and prep school students.

In addition, the company spent $2.5 million to procure hand-wash stations for the markets and a similar amount to a charitable organisation.