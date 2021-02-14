Stanley Motta ends 2020 financial year on a high with 300% growth in net profits

Real estate developer Stanley Motta ended its 2020 financial year as at December 31 on a high with net profits up by almost 300 per cent to $832.75 million coming from $281.29 million in 2019.

The growth in profit was particularly spectacular during the last quarter, which totalled $684.90 million coming from $128.18 million in 2019 at a time when the impact of COVID-19 was still raging. Profit before tax rose to $838.96 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 relative to $285.30 million in 2019.

As for the quarter, profit before tax closed the period at $685.90 million versus $129.06 million in the prior comparable quarter. There was a 10 per cent increase in revenue to total $460.18 million compared to $419.85 million for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter, revenue increased by $9.98 million to $117.04 million in 2020 compared to $107.06 million the previous year.

Stanley Motta attributes its profit and revenue growth to the depreciation of the Jamaican dollar, which moved from an average of J$134.13:US$1 as at December 31 2019 to J$144.41:US$1 at December 31, 2020. The company reports that “revenue for 2021 is expected to remain stable excluding significant fluctuations in the foreign exchange and property revaluations. The collection of rent in US dollars is expected to continue on a timely basis”.

Administrative expenses amounted to $141.70 million, up from the $115.84 million posted in 2019. For the December quarter, administrative expenses rose by 2 per cent closing at $34.46 million. Other operating income for the year totalled $5.43 million, while closing the December quarter at $169,000.

This translated into operating profit falling to $258.07 million when compared to last period's $277.13 million. For the quarter, operating profit closed at $72.53 million relative to an operating profit of $89.95 million in the prior corresponding quarter.

Finance costs were slightly up at $43.59 million, while revaluation gain on investment property surged to $624.48 million, coming from the $53.02 million recorded in 2019. For the quarter, finance cost closed the period at $11.11 million, down from the 2019 amount of $13.91 million.

Total comprehensive income closed the review period at $897.54 million compared to the 2019 amount of $291.41 million, while, for the quarter, total comprehensive income totalled $673.82 million jumping from $116.16 million in 2019.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the period was up $1.10 coming from $0.37 in 2019. EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.90 (2019: $0.17).