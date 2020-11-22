Stanley Motta records FX losses in September quarter
Big jump in admin expenses as revenues increased by 10.1% to $343.9 million
Real estate rental company Stanley Motta suffered heavy foreign exchange (FX) losses in the September quarter, resulting in a big jump in administrative expenses.
The company saw its losses from FX amounting to $48.74 million arising from the revaluation of its loan from the Development Bank of Jamaica, Special Economic Zone fees, as well as rising cost for repairs and maintenance. This was compounded by the cost associated for the additional personal safety requirements based on the company's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The year-to-date administrative expenses jumped by 48.4 per cent, moving from $109.9 million for the first nine months of the 2019 financial year to $163.2 for the comparable period in 2020. Similarly, there was 14.8 per cent increase for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 when compared to that of September 30, 2019, moving from $43.5 million to $49.9 million for the quarter under review.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVENUE
Revenue for the nine-month period ended September 2020 increased by 10.1 per cent moving from $312.4 million in 2019 to $343.9 million. For the September quarter, Stanley Motta recorded revenue of $117.8 million, which represents a 10.9 per cent increase over $106.2m recorded for the same period in 2019.
These increases are mainly attributable to the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar which moved from an average of J$136.69 to 1US$ as at September 30, 2019 to J$143.95 to 1US$ at September 30, 2020.
Net operating income (NOI) declined year over year, moving from $203.2 million for September 2019 to $186.1 million for September 30, 2020. This is a 8.4 per cent decrease.
The decline is due to the year-to-date impact of the foreign exchange loss. Stanley Motta reports that without this loss, the company would have realised NOI of approximately $234.8 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.
Funds from operations year-to-date totalled $155.1 million coming from $167.5 million generated for the same period in, a 7.4 per cent decrease. The decline in funds from operations was attributed to the year-to-date increases in administrative expenses.
Net profit margin for the September quarter 2020 stood at 46.8 per cent with the year-to-date figure coming out at 43 per cent. The directors report that, “this demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining strong operational efficiency, while continuing the collection of rent in a timely manner.”
They advised shareholders that the company is expecting small fluctuations in its financial results through to the end of the financial year, based around earning rent in US dollars, continuing with close to 100 per cent occupancy and maintaining the status quo until year end.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy