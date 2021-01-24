Stanley Thompson joins Scotia Investments

CAREER investment banker, Stanley Thompson has joined the Scotia Investments team as director, Capital Markets.

Thompson moves to the Scotia Group from NCB Capital Markets, where he spent the past decade assisting institutions and governments across the Caribbean region to raise capital.

He brings to the new role significant experience in originating and structuring private and public debt, private and public equity and real estate transactions.

His experience spans multiple sectors that include manufacturing, distribution, energy, finance, tourism and telecommunications.

Thompson holds a BSc in Economics from The University of the West Indies and an MBA from Mona School of Business and Management.