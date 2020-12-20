Sterling Asset Management appoints Toni-Ann Neita-Elliott as vice-president
STERLING Asset Management has announced the appointment of Toni-Ann Neita-Elliott as their vice-president for sales and marketing. The company, whose investment vehicle Sterling Investments Limited recorded a 30 per cent increase in profits amid COVID-19, made the internal promotion effective December 2020.
“I am excited to assume a more strategic role and to lead Sterling's team of experienced sales and marketing professionals to further strengthen client relationships and brand awareness,” she said. “Although Sterling is already known for its high standard of service – as evidenced by the large percentage of new business from client referrals – I have exciting plans to take Sterling's service delivery to the next level.”
Neita-Elliott was previously appointed as the assistant vice-president of financial planning at Sterling Asset Management. During her time in this role she managed and serviced high net worth and corporate accounts.
“The financial landscape of the world as we know it is changing but our team stands steadfast in our mission to provide profitable investments to all our clients in 2020 and beyond.,” Sterling's new sales and marketing vice-president said.
