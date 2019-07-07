Steve Cornwall – en pointe to success

It's hard to miss Steven Cornwall, even in a crowd. If we're being honest, the crowd would have likely converged because of him and his mesmerising moves, which flow effortlessly from contemporary dancehall to modern dance and everything in between.

Dance comes naturally to the 30-year-old choreographer, evident in his rapid rise locally despite beginning at an age when many would have already had several years of professional training.

“My first formal dance class was literally at the age of 17 where I was approached by a member of my parents' church, not knowing at the time she trained dancers and had a studio”, Cornwall said. “I guess at the time she was looking for a male dancer and she saw potential in me and invited me to her studio. The transition was somewhat organic; from the day I started it was just continuous training and performing.”

Cornwall's passion for dance also led to his study at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, which aided his dream to not only be a professional dancer but to create a career by sharing his love for the art form with others.

“Prior to this, I was told every day to become a doctor, because I had uncles and aunts who were in the profession and they encouraged me to pursue becoming a doctor,” he said, before adding “but as much as how my studies in high school were focused on that path, I was just not. And I remember sitting down with my parents, explaining to them why I wanted to dance. At first it was a battle, but eventually they really saw how happy I was and allowed me to do what I was passionate about.”

Their understanding and support were a stroke of good fortune for the St George's College alum who shared that he could not imagine having to do something he did not enjoy. “Imagine spending the majority of your life doing something you're not passionate about? I just don't consider that fulfilling.”

Currently, he is based at Dance Jamaica Academy on Barbican Road in St Andrew, where he serves as artistic director for Tip Tap Toe Jamaica, which offers classes for children to teens, and Vybance Jamaica, but also offers dance lessons across the Corporate Area.

The in-demand performer is also part of The Company Dance Theatre, where he has been principal male dancer for the past six years under the guidance of prominent artistic director Tony Wilson.

Despite Jamaica's enormous love affair with dance, cultivating the same level of respect for it — as offered to more traditional fields — has not been easy says Cornwall, who said he tries to overcome it by “reminding myself that my body is my instrument and whenever I am selling my product, to ensure that I get the maximum worth and convince others why this is my worth…it is just as important as any nine-to-five. So, it boils down to knowing your worth; be confident.”

When quizzed about the one piece of business advice he wished he had received sooner, Cornwall said it would be to invest.

“Especially with my career path, the life of a dancer can be fulfilling but also short. But I am being mentored and learning each day how important this is to both my present and future financial stability.”

He is currently in South America teaching and choreographing a troupe for their annual show. Once back, Cornwall will be putting his skills to the test when he creates his first piece for The Company Dance Theatre's show in November, which he said will be his first piece for a major dance company here.

Ultimately, he wants to have his own touring company and dance studio from where he can operate, and offers this bit of advice for would-be dance professionals coming up. “Every artist brings something different to the table; it's for you to figure out what sets you apart from the others. find your magic and hone it. Be patient and consistent; the small little steps of the work ethic will take you were you want to go. And just ensure if you are going to do it, make sure it is something you absolutely love and are passionate about.”