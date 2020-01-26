Steven Gooden re-elected JSDA president

Steven Gooden chief executive officer of National Commercial Bank Capital Markets Limited will remain as the president of the Jamaica Securities Dealers Association for another year.

Gooden, who has now been re-elected for the position for the third time, will be supported by First Vice-President Johann Heaven of PROVEN Wealth Limited; Second Vice-President Claudette Crooks of MoneyMasters Limited; Treasurer Colando Hutchinson of Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Limited, and Secretary Ramon Small-Ferguson of Barita Investments Limited.

“2019 was one of the most active years for our capital markets, which included increased issuances, mergers and acquisitions, and morphed business models for many of our members. These activities highlighted the resilience of the market and the industry at large. As the Government engages the sector in their attempts to deepen the financial markets, there continues to be regulatory concerns to be addressed,” Gooden said.

“However, 2019 saw a more consultative approach with the industry, and I am encouraged that this will continue into 2020. I thank and acknowledge the hard work of the outgoing Vice-President, Julian Mair and Treasurer Kevin Donaldson, who were integral in achieving the goals of the association over the past year. I will continue my focus on advocacy for the securities industry and playing our role in advancing the nation's economic agenda and market-deepening initiative. I am excited about the way forward and thank you for your confidence in me,” continued Gooden.

The Jamaica Securities Dealers Association, which was established in 2002, represents 15 securities dealers with offices throughout Jamaica and the Caribbean.