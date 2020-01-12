Stocks sag as US job creation disappoints, Boeing sinks
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Global stocks mostly drifted lower on Friday as investor appetite waned at the week's end, US job creation disappointed and damaging new revelations weighed on Boeing.
Asian markets notched some gains for the day, however, as geopolitical tensions eased and a US-China trade deal increasingly looked like a done deal.
The US economy generated 145,000 new jobs in December, shy of a consensus forecast, while wage growth also disappointed, according to official figures released Friday.
Meanwhile, newly released emails showed employees at Boeing — the largest member of New York's benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average — mocking aviation regulators and the design of 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded after fatal crashes.
“It's not that we're seeing a big selloff as much as we're seeing a lack of buyers heading into the weekend after some obvious geopolitical turmoil last weekend,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told AFP.
London, Frankfurt and Paris also fell. Earlier, most Asian stock markets closed higher but investors struggled to maintain a rally triggered by easing US-Iran tensions the previous day.
The toning down of rhetoric from US President Donald Trump and Tehran following an Iranian missile attack on US positions in Iraq -- in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian commander — soothed concerns about a possible conflict in the Middle East and lit a fire under global equities on Thursday.
Looking ahead to next week, China and the United States put pen to paper on their mini trade deal.
Oil prices lost ground. There appeared to be little market reaction to claims by Canada that Iran shot down an airliner in Tehran this week, killing 176 people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy