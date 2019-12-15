Strangeways on Ian Fleming's GoldenEye estate goes on sale in Britain for £3.6million
A paradise villa on the grounds of James Bond creator, Ian Fleming's Jamaican estate has gone on sale in Britain for £3.6million (US$4.75milion), according to the UK's Daily Mail in a story on Tuesday.
Strangeways is on the historic estate of GoldenEye, a parcel of 15 acres of land Fleming bought in 1946 on the island's north shore. The legendary British author used it as an idyllic writing base, swimming in the ocean and sunbathing in the garden before picking up his pen.
Sandy Tatham, an agent at CBJ Jamaica, said: “Its name, Strangeways, references the mystical influences always at play on this magical island.”
It was there he wrote his first Bond novel, Casino Royale, which was published in 1952.
Jamaica features prominently as a location in both the first James Bond film, Dr No (1962), and the upcoming movie, No Time To Die.
The Strangeways compound sits on top of a cliff, with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.
