Street Forrest pledges JSSE support to M'Power Women's Group

Managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Marlene Street Forrest has pledged her support from the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) to the Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited's (MMS) non-profit organisation M'Power Women's Group (MWG).

Speaking at the organisation's launch held at MMS's head office in Kingston on Friday last, Street Forrest indicated that the JSSE, in partnership with the International Development Bank (IDB), is providing training for non-profit organisations and social entities to make proposals for funding and to facilitate their development and sustainability.

With its primary objective to address issues affecting women at the workplace and motivate them to improve their education, and upgrade their skills, Street Forrest said that MWG falls in line with the global agenda to improve the position of equality of the sexes.

“Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited, with the name 'Manpower', whether by strategic design or natural coincidence, is staffed primarily by purposeful women, giving the company itself, the woman's power,” she said.

“The glass ceiling exists but it is not impenetrable… because one has to understand and want something and move towards it. One of the lessons we can take away is the importance of stepping out and conquering, and creating for one's self that world without borders and limits that we set upon ourselves,” Street Forrest continued.

Founded by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MMS Audrey Hinchcliffe, as part of the activities to commemorate the company's 30th anniversary, MWG will be financed by an initial personal contribution of $500,000. An additional $100,000 was also donated by MMS Deputy Chief Executive Officer Garth Hinchcliffe through the MMSFoundation.

“My dream is for this group to provide a context for women to continue to grow and develop long after I have left the company. My vision is also for the M'Power Women's Group to be a motivator for the female children of employees,” the chairman said in indicating that MWG was conceptualised as part of her legacy.

Twelve women, employees of MMS, were also recognised and honoured for their academic achievement at the Institute for Workforce Education and Development — a MMS affiliate, and other educational institutions.