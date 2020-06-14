Student versus the UWI – a knotty affair

Dear Claudienne,

I completed my bachelor of arts at UWI in 2016 and started the master of arts (MA) programme thereafter.

The MA programme should last for two years. For each semester in an academic year, students are to pay $105,000 (four payments of this equals to $420,000), in addition to miscellaneous charges and any additional late/service fees. All those fees were paid.

I transferred my hall fee and had that paid also. Why? Because I was planning on leaving to study in the US starting in December of 2018; I inquired about all I needed to do to be able to submit my paper for marking. I asked several leaders in the graduate studies department and I was advised by all that I needed to pay all my fees (tuition, miscellaneous fee, hall fee, etc) and have a $0 balance to be able to submit my paper for marking. I paid all the fees and the paper was submitted.

I recently found out that the grade is ready and when I requested a paid ($8,000) retroactive registration request for the semesters I was not enrolled in school, I was informed that I needed to pay additional money ($2,000) for a late fine. After paying the $2,000, I was told that I would have to pay a total of $123,856.30 for Semester I of the 2018-2019 academic year, because my paper was submitted in December of 2018, before I can be awarded my degree.

The UWI (graduate studies) knew a job opportunity was open for me and that the institution needed proof of my MA completion and award of the degree before I could start working. Now, that job opportunity is gone due to time wasted and miscommunication by the UWI.

I have been in contact with the Office of Graduate Studies and Research, the Faculty of Humanities and Education, the bursary, and the Institute of Caribbean Studies, but the matter has not been resolved. This prolonged matter has caused me a great deal of stress, expenses and frustration.

I have been in contact with the dean of Humanities and Education, the principal's office, and the campus registrar. All these people have told me that I needed to pay the money. No one is seeing through my eyes as the student who is being robbed of the awarding of a MA degree.

The last email I received said in an official PDF document that my research paper was submitted for examination on December 20, 2018, which is the end of Semester I, 2018-2019. That is TRUE.

The document said that at the end of Semester I, 2018/2019, I had a balance of $105,000 for tuition plus miscellaneous fees of $15,630 – this is not so. My account balance was $0. Nobody informed me that I needed to pay for that semester, a semester during which I was never enrolled in school.

I am puzzled as to why fees were added to my online portal in an arbitrary manner after the retroactive registration request was requested and applied.

This retroactive registration rubbish ought to be eliminated! I don't comprehend why a student who is awaiting a final research paper grade from the institution – one who has paid the necessary monies to ensure there are no late penalties incurred - is being charged more money. This is an act of duplicitousness in its institutionalised extremities. As an alumnus, I am truly disheartened and dissatisfied. The UWI does not seem to have a clear knowledge of how to resolve issues of this nature, issues that require several departments'/units' input for rectification. The UWI should devise a strategic plan that involves proper research on a student's record to tackle issues of this nature better. Going above and beyond for students needs to be mandated by the UWI.

Your help in this matter would be greatly appreciated.

M L

Dear M L

The Tell Claudienne column has received the following e-mail from the UWI public relations office, in response to your concerns:

“We regret the series of events that have led to M L's distress which has culminated in him seeking external assistance to resolve this matter. In light of a request for a statement, please note the

following:

All graduate students are made aware of the financial requirements for the completion of their studies as this is a term under which acceptance of our offer is grounded. All acceptance/admission letters, including M L's advice: All graduate students are required to register annually, until their examination has been officially declared, and to pay appropriate fees. Those who fail to register each year will be deemed to have withdrawn from the university.

M L was admitted to pursue postgraduate studies at the UWI, Mona campus on September 28, 2016. His research paper was submitted for examination on December 20, 2018, which is the end of Semester I, 2018-2019. His degree was awarded on March 23, 2020.

University regulations stipulate that all students must have financial clearance – meaning all outstanding fees should be paid – before they can have access to their degree award. If a student does not register for a semester/academic year, no fees will be reflected on their account as it is the registration that is the trigger for their billing information. M L registered for the 2018-2019 academic year and Semester I, (2019) for the 2019-2020 academic year in February 2020.

Please note, if a student does not register for a semester/academic year, the bursary cannot update the system with PGA (postgraduate award) pending status as it is the student's registration that is being updated; the PGA pending status is given to a student who has submitted his/her research paper for examination and is awaiting results, therefore the fees associated with Mr Lewis's registration for Semester I, 2018-2019 are still outstanding, hence the withholding of the award.

As it relates to the duration for marking, it is important to note that the delay associated with the marking period was due to the fact that one marker failed his paper and the other passed it. In a situation whereby no consensus can be reached, an external examiner is usually brought in, which was the case in this particular instance. M L was made aware of this reason in a letter dated February 27, 2020. While it is not unusual for delays as a result of non-consensus between examiners, the UWI considered the plight of M L and a decision was taken to waive all his outstanding fees for the 2019-2020 academic year. This decision was communicated to M L on February 27, 2020, and he was also reminded that he would be required to pay the associated fees as at the end of Semester 2018-2019 academic year. To date, the outstanding amount has not been paid, hence the withholding of his degree.”

Tell Claudienne emailed you the UWI's response to your concerns and you responded as follows:

Dear Claudienne,

Thank you for calling and explaining the UWI's response to my issue.

My counter arguments to all they have outlined are as follows:

1. I had already paid for the research course in my school fee for the 2017-2018 academic year This course was headed by the head of the department at that time but it wasn't a face-to-face class, neither was it online. My understanding is that this course is only present on the system for the assignment of a final grade, for which I worked assiduously to submit my final paper in less than a year after completing the degree.

2. I paid the UWI all outstanding fees (tuition and accommodation) before I was able to submit my final research paper.

3. After submitting my paper in December of 2018 I was never made aware that I would need to pay the UWI any additionall fees. If I was made aware of this, I would have worked towards paying this money before my degree was awarded.

4. My problem lies with the lack of compassion for students that is shown in the way the UWI handles business and student-related affairs. I was only made aware of this outstanding fee when my degree was awarded in early 2020. My account balance was $0 until my degree was awarded.

5. Why wasn't I told to register for another semester when I submitted the paper in December for marking?

I am frustrated. This is a simple error on the UWI's part and they fail to own up to it. They need to revise my case in detail so it can help them alter how they handle situations like this moving forward.

On receipt of your counter arguments to the UWI's statement, Tell Claudienne asked the UWI public relations department for clarification in respect of the payment of fees.

Please see the following questions Tell Claudienne sent to the UWI and the UWI response:

QUESTION: Does the UWI have a document in regard to the payment of fees ?

ANSWER: Yes. https://www.mona.uwi.edu/content/check-fees

QUESTION: If there is a UWI document regarding the payment of fees, is it given to the students prior to registration?

ANSWER: Students' offer letters refer them to link at #1. Additionally, reminders about the policy for registration and payment of fees are sent to the students upon acceptance, at the beginning of each semester, and prior to the start of the examination period. Students also have access to their individual accounts via the student portal.

QUESTION: If there is a document, does it make it clear that the billing of students is determined by /according to the semester(s) for which they register ?

ANSWER: Please see paragraph 2 of the statement issued on May 6, 2020 by the UWI Mona on this matter.”

Paragraph 2 of the UWI statement sent to Tell Claudienne and which we emailed to you states: “All graduate students are made aware of the financial requirements for the completion of their studies as this is a term under which acceptance of our offer is grounded. All acceptance/admission letters, including M L's advice: All graduate students are required to register annually, until their examination has been officially declare, and to pay appropriate fees. Those who fail to register each year will be deemed to have withdrawn from the university.”

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876- 936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.