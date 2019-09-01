Students encouraged to consider entrepreneurship as career option

Minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has encouraged tertiary-level students receiving scholarships from the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career option.

Speaking recently at the commission's education fund 'Meet and Greet', at the Mona Visitors' Lodge on August 28, Green told the students to “study not to only become an employee, but to also try to become an employer”.

“If you want real wealth, it's [all] about the business plan that you have crafted — work out a way to solve a problem that can be monetised,” he advised.

The State Minister offered that agriculture is a lucrative area to be considered, noting that for one area of the sector, Jamaican farmers only supply 20 per cent of the goat meat that is needed for local consumption, and that the hotel sector's demand for vegetables and fruits is $40 billion.

“This is one area that you can easily make 100 and 200 per cent profit, because once there are people, they will always need a supply,” he said.

The minister also encouraged the students to master their area of study, and to also develop soft skills while undertaking their formal education.

“In the world we live, it is becoming less important what you study and more important the principles that you grasp in terms of being able to think creatively, solving problems, being flexible, and being able to communicate effectively. Those are the things that are even more important than the course of study,” he argued.

He also reminded the students of the responsibility they have been given with this opportunity of receiving a scholarship from a government entity, and urged them to give back to their community.

Green commended the BGLC for the initiative, noting that so many young people are prevented from actualising their full potential due to lack of funds.

“The only way we will move Jamaica forward is by investing in our people; and the greatest investment is providing the opportunity for persons to fulfill their greatest potential,” he said.

The BGLC's scholarship programme has provided more than $50 million in funding to tertiary students since its launch in 2014.