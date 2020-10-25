Supreme Ventures relaunches mobile gaming app

Gaming giant Supreme Ventures Group (SVG) on Tuesday relaunched its mobile app in a move the company said was a continuing push to dominate the industry through innovations.

The relaunch was done after a live session with popular gaming features such as Cash Pot, Money Time, and Lotto.

According to SVG, the new technology is an upgrade on the existing application which was launched in April 2019.

Supreme explained that the app is expected to provide entertainment, convenience, and better opportunities for gamers, especially as they adapt to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The mobile app is the first of its kind to hit the Jamaican market and will provide additional features to customers' comfort, in comparison to the previous release, including an updated and easier access to sign up; availability to iPhone users, and new top-up methods, namely NCB Quisk and debit/credit cards,” SVL said in a news release.

According to Gail Abrahams, vice-president of marketing, communications, and sponsorships, the mainstay of the app is the level of convenience that it provides.

“Gamers can place their bets from the comfort of their home or office, once they have created their unique profile. There is no need to miss a draw, because everything you need to bet is right there at your fingertips,” she pointed out.

The SV Games app is available to all verified and registered gamers over the age of 18 years. The company said it “is an ideal leisure activity for citizens opting to participate in games while remaining socially distant. Additionally, customers are able to stay within budget and enjoy the numerous gaming opportunities in the comfort of their homes”.

The app will be available in the Google Play store, as well as to iPhone users via the app store.

“The group's mantra is to always innovate and improve existing products for the convenience of the customer. Our venture into the digital space has been a very successful one. The relaunch of our popular SV Games app is timely, as now more than ever our customers need greater accessibility to games, more convenient top-up options, easier withdrawal methods, and better compatibility across multiple operating systems,” said CEO of Supreme Ventures' Prime Sports Jamaica Limited, Xesus Johnston.