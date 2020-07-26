Suzanne Stanley joins GraceKennedy as corporate communications head

Former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) Suzanne Stanley is the new head of corporate communications at GraceKennedy (GK).

A news release from Don Wehby, GraceKennedy's group CEO, said Stanley, who started in her new post on July 6, would “be responsible for leading communication activities and public relation across the group including liaising with the media”.

Stanley is to report directly to GK's general counsel and chief corporate secretary Gail Moss-Solomon.

Speaking with Sunday Finance, Stanley said that she was settling well in her new job.

“I started three weeks ago and I have been learning the ropes during the settling process.

“I am truly excited at the new opportunities that will be presented working with a well-established and renowned company as GraceKennedy and thus far things are clicking into place,” Stanley said.

The GraceKennedy head of corporate communications is British Jamaican by nationality and was educated in both countries. Stanley was awarded a BSc in Georgraphy from The University of the West Indies, Mona and a MSc in Environmental Change from the University of Oxford, England.

While at JET, Stanley was responsible for strategic planning, and oversight and development of the NGO.