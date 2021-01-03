SVREL's Lorna Gooden finds joy in racing, family and giving back

IT is said that the Sport of Kings — horse racing — is an activity controlled by men worldwide.

This week's featured Q10 professional has shown that in Jamaica the ethos of male domination has been negated by dint of hard work, a furious desire to learn and understand, plus the ability to listen and apply the necessary initiatives to make a difference.

Here is the general manager of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), Lorna Gooden.

Q10: How has COVID-19 impacted you professionally and your family?

LORNA GOODEN (LG): COVID-19 has had a significant impact on me, both personally and professionally. My family now connects virtually since we are not in the same country and with the travel restrictions. [The impact] professionally has been the most difficult as the general manager at SVREL. We have had to pivot coming out of a three-month lockdown, re-engineer our processes for greater efficiency. There are now Ministry of Heath-approved and -monitored protocols which govern our operations, and they are strictly enforced to ensure continued operations. Caymanas Park boasts the fact that it is the first sporting and entertainment venue which has been approved for operation, and we guard that privilege heavily.

Q10: Tell us about your family life.

LG: My family is separated at the moment so we ensure we communicate and connect frequently; they are the most important in my life. We never take our time together for granted and never say goodbye, instead we say I love you.

Q10: What one thing do you love the most about yourself?

LG: I love my drive, my tenacity and determination. I am not easily daunted by difficult or new tasks.

Q10: What do you love most about your job?

LG: I love the excitement of the races. I am proud to know that the team at Caymanas Park is providing a superior product when I watch the punters get excited and in their seats or standing, but are riding their favourite horses to the finishing post.

Q10: What was growing up like?

LG: Growing up for me was fun. I'm a country girl, from Hanover. We often spent our summer holidays going to the river to catch crawfish (janga); that would mean walking several miles to and back. Weekends we are outside playing some kind of game or climbing fruit trees. You would have now guessed that I was a tomboy.

Q10: What are your goals outside of work? Hobbies?

LG: I have learnt that one must have a balance. I work hard but I also take time to relax and have fun. I enjoy driving to the country, taking in the scenery, but ultimately ending up at the beach. My joy, though, comes from giving back. I am a member of the Sunset Optimist Club of Kingston which is a part of the service organisation, Optimist International. Our main charity focus is the youth, and personally I find that, even outside of the club, I am drawn to children who are in need.

Q10: How do you define success; what drives you to succeed?

LG: I succeed when others around me succeed. It is important to me to empower my team and pass on the knowledge I have. One should always be seeking to learn something new, so continuously improving oneself is important.

Q10: What mantra do you live by?

LG: The mantra that I live by is “I'm not seeking to compete with anyone, I'm just trying to be a better me.”

Q10: If you had a chance for a do over, what would you do differently?

LG: If I could do it over I would have started my college education sooner. I graduated from high school at 16 and, being from the western side of the island, was at a slight disadvantage. At that time, despite having the requisite qualification, the community college did not accept me for the programme I wanted to pursue.

Q10: What do you feel proudest of thus far in your life and who has been your greatest influence?

LG: I recently completed my law degree, this while performing my duties at Caymanas Park in addition to dealing with a health challenge. This was by no means an easy feat and I was able to achieve my LLBS with first class honours