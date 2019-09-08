Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies loses another director

Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies (SRA), whose shares have been suspended from trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), has lost another director.

He is Audley Diedrick, who also serves as the company secretary. His resignation took effect on August 7, 2019.

This brings to four the number of directors who have recently resigned from the company. The others are Valdence Gifford, who resigned as the managing director effective May 31, 2019; Audrey Deer-Williams, who resigned as a director effective June 7, 2019; and Robert Meghoo, who resigned as a director effective July 16, 2019.

Diedrick, a senior finance executive with over 28 years of experience in the field of accounting and finance, cited “the heavy demands of his job, which has taken on increased levels of urgency and importance”, as the reason for his exit from Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies.

Sweet River Abattoir, in a filing with the JSE last week, reported that Diedrick said his workload, “will not allow him to devote the time and focus which is now required at Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies”.

Diedrick currently serves on a mix of public and private sector boards, including two pension fund boards of trustees as well as a credit union board. His experience covers a range of major industries and businesses in the private and public sector, comprising manufacturing, distribution and sales, insurance, transportation, and the aeronautical industry.

Given his vast experience and business acumen, Diedrick's departure is seen as a great loss of experience and corporate management skills to SRA.

According to Sweet River Abattoir and Supplies, Diedrick remains supportive of the company and will endeavour to make himself available for information and advice as seen fit.

The company, which is in the business of supplying the local market with meat products, was suspended from trading for failing to have an independent non-executive on its board, as required by the rules of the JSE's Junior Market.