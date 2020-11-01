Sygnus eyes more growth amid COVID crisis

Private credit firm Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) says it expects to grow its business significantly as more entities seek capital to navigate the uncertain waters charted by the spread of COVID-19.

Despite being in operation for just over three years, SCI had its highest milestone with US$50 million in capital origination during the 2020 financial year (FY) across 30 portfolio companies, paying out a cumulative US$3.8 million in dividends to shareholders since inception. That represented about 11 per cent of equity capital in the business.

With its foundation remaining solid, SCI is looking to raise at least US$20 million in its upcoming additional public offering (APO) during the same time as asset managers in North America look to raise almost US$300 billion in 'dry powder' for deployment in different credit funds.

Although SCI's net profit was marginally down for the year to US$2 million, the company was able to generate 37 per cent more in net investment income during the period. The rationale for the slight decrease came from the unscheduled exit of one portfolio company and higher foreign exchange losses arising from the conversion of $1.2 billion. Otherwise, the portfolio investment grew by 58 per cent to US$53.6 million, which was spread across 10 industries and seven countries.

When questioned about the company's performance during the crisis and future expectations of hitting its US$100-million investment portfolio, chief investment officer of Sygnus Capital Limited and founder of the Sygnus Group, Jason Morris, said: “The APO is really to create scale and increase dry powder. In the Caribbean, we want to raise dry powder like crazy because our pipeline is very robust. We need that dry powder to lead the way in terms of providing financing to help businesses recover from the crisis that we're in.

“If you see a crisis come and you're looking for somewhere to park your cash, this type of company is where you can park some of that capital. The way how the company operates, we manage risk proactively and use a crisis to enhance shareholder value. We don't run and hide when a crisis comes, since we've built the team to do deals in any event. Private credit started from a recession and Sygnus invests with patient, flexible and long-term capital.”

One of the major benefits SCI is aiming to derive from that nine-figure portfolio is that it will allow the company to get a credit rating and raise cheaper debt. Morris highlighted that the company would be able to do some exciting things which no one else in the region is doing now.

Even with COVID-19 limiting the ability for more firms to source debt, especially as bank credit lines become tighter amid higher credit risk, SCI remains committed to supporting its portfolio companies with different solutions which will allow it to navigate the crisis.

One of its portfolio companies has managed to break even while its competitors struggle to stay afloat and operate in the current environment. There has even been a need for inventory financing as some companies were positively impacted by higher sales, but lower conversion times on receivables would have hurt their working capital structure. A major part of the company's ability to deliver results comes down to the communication with management and other advantages SCI gains from its investments such as board observation rights or seats.

Though SCI had a non-performing loan during the third quarter because of the COVID-19 lockdowns affecting one company sharply, the credit investment firm was able to restructure the investment with that company to assist it in surviving . This remains part of Sygnus' credence, which is to grow the partnerships it forms with various companies.

Of the US$100 billion deployed in the Caribbean to date, about half of it has come from repeat partnerships.

“When Sygnus is solving a problem, the entire skill set of Sygnus is brought forward onto that transaction. SCI gets a massive benefit from all these skill sets. When we talk about proactive risk management, we are not just paying lip service to it, because proactive risk management means you control the exit of the investment. The way how risk is managed with this type of company is different from how risk is managed generally,” Morris said.

Although Sygnus intends to leverage debt to fuel its growth, Morris believes that SCI wouldn't have an immediate need to return to the local or Trinidadian equity markets unless the demand for the solutions it offers were to exceed funds available to deploy.

“If you see us making moves to come back, it means that something very positive has happened. We'd have either blown through our pipeline, our portfolio companies are performing extremely well, or we have an acquisition that we need to do. Outside of that, we don't foresee coming back before that timeline because we should have a lot of capacity to utilise debt,” Morris argued.

“We'll only cross-list if we have a significant number of shareholders from Trinidad. The T&T shares were there because we were thinking at some point we were going to make a big push to get Trinidadian shareholders. Trinidad has a US dollar problem, but if we created a T&T dollar share class and they buy that, plus get their returns in USD, for shareholders, that would actually solve a problem. It's something we're still mulling over, but at the moment, we still have some work to do in terms of penetrating that market,” he added.

Asked what's next for SCI, CEO of Sygnus Capital Limited and founder of the Sygnus Group, Berisford Grey, explained how the company will deliver returns in COVID-19 and the recession spawned by the pandemic.

“History has shown that in the US, during periods of crisis, private credit investment companies grow significantly mainly because they're able to provide flexible customised solutions to middle market companies and build a deep sense of loyalty,” Grey said. “We approach investing with a strong sense of stewardship. Through thoroughness in our selection process, oversight of our investment companies, robustness and integrity in our risk adjudication process, we're able to preserve investor capital. The reality is that SCI is designed with a high degree of robustness to withstand whatever the environment is.”